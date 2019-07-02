Huawei steels itself as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 confirmed for August 7 launch

Mere days after T3 reported on how Samsung CEO DJ Koh officially confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Note 10 and that we expected it to launch in the first week of August, comes confirmation that this year's Unpacked launch event will take place on August 7, 2019.

The confirmation of the date comes from an official Samsung teaser invite video, which shows a black S Pen digital stylus drawing and pointing towards a single circular camera lens. Either side of the stylus and camera lens are the words "Unpacked | August 7, 2019", "Live on www.samsung.com" and "Samsung Galaxy".

So, while the invite doesn't technically say "Galaxy Note 10", the fact that the Samsung Galaxy Note series is famed for its included stylus and there is one in the video, that DJ Koh actually said the words "and as for our Note 10" mere days ago, and that the invite says "Samsung Galaxy" and is for the South Korean maker's August Unpacked event, which is where it has announced every recent Note smartphone, we think it fair to say that the Note 10 will be launched at this event.

What isn't so clear, though, is if the 2019 Unpacked event will see a relaunch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold folding phone, which has been reported to have had its original launch issues largely fixed. The phone is, according to comments reportedly made by Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol, now "ready to hit the market", but rumours persist that the South Korean maker could actually now have abandoned the product and are focussed on a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 follow-up.

One rival that will definitely be tuning in to the Galaxy Note 10 launch event is Huawei, who following a pretty sticky couple of months has just had its ability to licence the Android OS from Google seemingly reinstated, clearing the Chinese maker to proceed with its original plans for its Huawei Mate 30 for a likely October 2019 launch and, if things run to plan, the folding Huawei Mate X smartphone launch.

And, with Samsung currently king of the smartphone world, winning T3's hyper prestigious best phone award this year with its superlative Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and very much operating at full power in terms of innovation and quality, the Chinese maker will be no doubt be steeling itself for another strong showing with the Note 10 and planning how it can counter-attack.

Naturally, T3 will be reporting on Samsung Unpacked live, so be sure to check back in on August 7, 2019 for all the news and announcements from the show.

Via: The Verge \ Android Central