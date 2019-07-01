Huawei P30 Pro Android Q update confirmed – by Donald Trump!

Just over a week after T3 reported that the Huawei P30 Pro, P30 and Mate 20 Pro will get the Android Q update after all, it has been confirmed by United States president Donald Trump that "US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei" once more.

The revelation came in a public address following talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the recent G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, and while no individual company was mentioned, Silicon Valley was, which is home to Google, Intel, Apple, Microsoft and many more tech giants.

"US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei," Trump stated. "We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it. I said that’s okay, that we will keep selling that product, these are American companies that make these products. I’ve agreed to allow them to continue to sell that product so that American companies will continue."

For Huawei fans, this will no doubt be the news that they were desperately waiting for, and especially so for owners of the maker's most recent Mate 20 and P30 series of smartphones, as they were some of the very first phones that, pre-trading ban, had been lined up for the slick new Android Q update.

The apparent lifting on the ban for Google to licence Android to Huawei also means that users of Huawei phones won't now suddenly find official security patches ceasing to arrive later in the year.

The news will also almost certainly have a positive impact on the Chinese maker's incoming Huawei Mate X foldable phone and Huawei Mate 30 series range, too, as with the ban in place it seemed that Huawei would have to transition from Android onto a new proprietary OS for its future phone releases.

After all, with the ban in place while Huawei could have theoretically used the open-source version of Android, that would of led to a situation where users couldn't easily access any of Google's official apps (Maps, YouTube etc), nor the official Google Play apps store.

The lifting on the ban will also allow Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, to also continue to use the Android OS in its forthcoming phones, as well as upgrade the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 to Android Q, too, as T3 also reported recently.

One place where this news won't be welcomed so readily is in Samsung's South Korean headquarters, as it now seems that its fierce Android rival is cleared once more to continue its rapid growth and challenge Samsung's incoming flagships the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S11 unimpeded by OS issues.

Via: Express / PCWorld