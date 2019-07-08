Huawei Mate 30 Pro video reveals Beauty Pageant-winning new design

Huawei is hard at work on the next entry to its best-selling Mate series, rumours suggest. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro successor will purportedly boast a quadruple-camera system – similar to the one seen on the Huawei P30 Pro earlier this year, albeit in a new circular set-up found in the middle of the rear panel.

This will be a evolution of the square triple-camera design that characterised the previous generation of Huawei Mate handsets – a look that will seemingly come to the next Apple iPhone, and Google Pixel 4 in the coming months.

If you want to see the new design in motion, YouTube channel Concept Creator has produced a slick video for the handset based on the latest rumours. Check out the video on the Concept Creator page, or embedded in the player below:

Unlike the square design seen on the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro last year, which had the three cameras and LED flash making up the four points of the geometric shape, the Mate 30 design relocated the LED flash to the centre of a circle, with the various cameras placed at an equal distance around the centre.

As for what the circular array of cameras on the back of the Mate 30 Pro will be able to do – Huawei is likely to bring over the same advanced zoom capabilities seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. The latter includes a 5x lossless optical zoom, a 10x hybrid zoom the company claims is also lossless, and up to 50x digital zoom.

(Image credit: YouTube / Concept Creator)

Elsewhere, the front of the handset will be a similar fare to last time. It won't have a selfie camera embedded inside the glass display like the Samsung Galaxy S10, or Honor 20 Pro. Instead it will use the same curved notch seen on its predecessor, although it does look like it will be a little smaller this time around. That suggests Huawei has found a way to shrink the facial recognition system included to unlock the handset. It could also indicate that Huawei has ditched the authentication method in favour of an in-screen fingerprint scanner only, or another method.

The Concept Creator video reveals five colour finishes for the handset. Interestingly, there's no plain black handset, with all of the variants shown here sporting the shimmering, gradient-style colour design that has characterised the latest range of Huawei-branded flagship smartphones.

As always, T3 will have all of the latest rumours and whispers around the Huawei Mate 30, which is expected to launch in October.