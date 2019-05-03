Apple iPhone 11 Max design revealed, and it's not quite as ugly as we all thought

Apple is still five months away from unveiling its successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but whispers from inside the closemouthed Californian company suggest the design for the as-yet unannounced phone has now been finalised.

The new handset is expected to be branded iPhone 11 or iPhone XI (fun fact: the "X" in "iPhone X" and "iPhone XS" is the Roman numeral for 10, not the letter X – although confusingly, the "S" in "XS" is still very much just an "S"), and will purportedly keep largely the same design as the previous two outings. That means we're likely to see a wide notch at the top of the screen, stainless steel band around the chassis, as well as the same edge-to-edge 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes.

But despite the shared DNA, the earliest renders of the alleged iPhone 11 design left something to be desired, thanks to the massive square camera bump in the top left-hand corner of the rear panel that will house the new triple-camera set-up.

Thankfully, the latest high-resolution renders of the next iPhone look markedly better. While the next entry in the iPhone series will have a camera bump with a much larger footprint than the pill-shaped module on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, it seems Apple has managed to all-but eradicate the bump from the camera.

Previous rumours suggest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will be slightly thicker than their predecessors. If that enables Apple to squeeze in more battery, we're all for it.

Based on these renders, it seems a secondary benefit of the slightly chunkier handset is that the camera will almost sit flush with the rest of the device – something that hasn't been present on the iPhone line since the introduction of the iPhone 6 back in September 2014.

That means you won't have to put up with an infuriating wobble each and every time you tap the bottom right-hand corner of the touchscreen.

According to the latest leak, the iPhone 11’s dimensions are 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm (or 9mm if you include the rear-camera bump in those measures), while the iPhone 11 Max dimensions are 157.6 x 77.5 x 8.1mm (or 9.3mm with the bump). For comparison, the current-generation iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are 7.7mm thick.

These latest leaks come courtesy of serial tipster @OnLeaks who has published the renders of the finalised iPhone design in collaboration with CashKaro. The renders are based entirely on CAD models, which are used during the manufacturing process to map out the dimensions and provide third-party accessory designers with the design ahead of the release date, seen by @Onleaks.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Previous leaks published by the tipster have proven to be extremely reliable, although we'd recommend always taking these kind of images with a pinch of salt.

Provided that Apple sticks with its typical launch schedule, we'll probably see the new iPhone unveiled on-stage by CEO Tim Cook and co. in early September.