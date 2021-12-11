How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa and live stream Premier League from anywhere

The local hero returns to Anfield, and Liverpool fans hope he's bringing the gift of three lovely points. Whoever you're supporting, keep reading for your full guide to getting a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

With three wins from four, Steven Gerrard's Villa side are on a rousing upwards trajectory. They gave league leaders Man City a run for their money two weeks ago, and they'll face Liverpool with the memories of last season's spectacular 7-2 victory running through their minds.

Jurgen Klopp has greased up the hinges and turned the Reds into a well-oiled machine once again. They're on a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions, and are looking the strongest of the title contenders at the moment.

Mohamed Salah is unstoppable, but with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota also firing on all cylinders, it's going to be a big day for Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez. We've got all the info on how to live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa game is being played at Anfield and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, December 11.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game in the UK because of that pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Man City vs Wolves from 12.30pm GMT, and Sky Sports showing Huddersfield vs Coventry at 12.30pm, and Norwich vs Man United at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes USA Network in its Blue package, which costs just $10 for your first month and $35 a month thereafter. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year, but you can take advantage of a 1-month FREE trial.

Fans based in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

