How to live stream Newcastle vs Brighton online and watch Premier League from anywhere

A seven-game unbeaten run in the league has propelled Newcastle up the table, but today they face their bogey team, Brighton, who have never lost to the Magpies in their nine previous Premier League meetings. Keep reading for your full guide to getting a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The Seagulls are on their worst run of the season, having lost three in a row without scoring. They're still comfortably in mid-table, but if Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck were more consistent, they'd surely be challenging for the European spots.

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off time

The Newcastle vs Brighton game is being played at St James' Park and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 5.

That makes it a 10am ET / 7am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Can you watch Newcastle vs Brighton in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing the Newcastle vs Brighton game in the UK because of the pesky Saturday afternoon blackout. The rule prevents any football that's being played between 2.45pm and 5.15pm from being broadcast live in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV both before and after, with BT Sport showing Leicester vs Leeds at 12.30pm GMT, and Sky Sports showing Fulham vs Blackburn Rovers at 12.30pm, and Liverpool vs West Ham at 5.30pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

The game is being shown on NBC's great-value streaming service Peacock TV in the US. It's available for just $4.99 per month ($10 if you don't want commercials), and offers loads of live EPL action, plus NFL, WWE and lots of movies and TV shows too. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Brighton at 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

