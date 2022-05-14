How to live stream Eurovision 2022 online and stream the Song Contest from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A carnival of camp, questionable costumes, and quirky lyrics, it's that time of the year again as the Eurovision Song Contest hits our screens tonight. Last year's triumph by Italy's representatives Måneskin means this year's event is being held in Turin, and we've got all the details on how to bag a free Eurovision 2022 live stream below.

The semi-finals earlier this week saw Finland's The Rasmus make the cut for Saturday's Grand Final with their track 'Jezebel' alongside the hotly-tipped Sheldon Riley for Australia, and Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs. Meanwhile there was heartbreak for Ireland's Brooke, after the song failed to receive enough votes from viewers to progress.

TikTok star Sam Ryder will be representing the UK with his song 'Space Man', and is being well-backed to win this year's contest. The out-and-out favourite to win this year, though, is Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, who are unsurprisingly set to fare strongly in the popular vote.

If you're in the UK you can live stream Eurovision 2022 for free. Happen to be out of the country so unable to catch your native broadcaster? You can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream the Eurovision Song Contest?

Taking place at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy, the final of Eurovision 2022 takes place on Saturday, May 14 at 9pm CEST (local time).

That's 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT and 5am AEST on Sunday morning in Australia.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 for FREE in the UK

In the UK, Eurovision fanatics are lucky enough watch the Eurovision Song Contest 100% for free, broadcasting on BBC One from 8pm BST. You can also get a Eurovision live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Smart TVs: Samsung, FreeviewPlay

Samsung, FreeviewPlay Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

Outside of the UK? Install the best BBC iPlayer VPN onto your device and live stream Eurovision from anywhere using the details below.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the UK or Europe (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 anywhere else in the world

While the US don't have an entrant - somewhat compensated by the new American Song Contest which took place for the first time earlier this month - there's still plenty of interest Stateside for Eurovision, which is being served by NBC's streaming platform, Peacock TV. The service costs $4.99 a month, with coverage of this year's Grand Final set to start on Saturday at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Down under and want to watch the Eurovision Song Contest? While it will be an early start of 5am AEST on Sunday morning, you can enjoy coverage for free thanks to SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia.

For those across the shores in New Zealand, sadly there is no Eurovision broadcaster available, so you may be better off getting yourself a VPN and tapping into Australia's free coverage, or another country of your choosing. The action starts at 7am NZST on Sunday morning.

It's a similar story in Canada sadly. While OMNI Television has broadcast Eurovision to Canadians in recent years, that's not the case for 2022, with no confirmed broadcaster in the region for this years event.

Your best option for watching is to get raw coverage (without commentary) through its YouTube channel, or get yourself a VPN to tap into coverage elsewhere around the world and tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the Eurovision Song Contest as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.