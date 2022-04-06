How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid: watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The tie of the round sees Champions League holders Chelsea face Real Madrid, the most successful side in the competition's history, in a quarter-final of titanic proportions. Read on for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and watching the Champions League game online from anywhere.

Luka Modrić rolled back the years and Karim Benzema proved emphatically that he's one of the world's very best strikers, as Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.

It was a comeback that has gone straight into UCL lore, but Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to ensure it doesn't count for anything as he prepares for a reunion with his old team.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid game is being played at Stamford Bridge, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 6.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for Champions League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Thursday.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Paramount Plus or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK

How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Thursday morning. It's being shown on Stan Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

Abroad? Why not install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

