How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid: watch Champions League quarter-final from anywhere

The tie of the round sees Champions League holders Chelsea face Real Madrid, the most successful side in the competition's history, in a quarter-final of titanic proportions. Read on for your full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and watching the Champions League game online from anywhere.
Luka Modrić rolled back the years and Karim Benzema proved emphatically that he's one of the world's very best strikers, as Madrid overturned a two-goal deficit to progress to the quarter-finals.
It was a comeback that has gone straight into UCL lore, but Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to ensure it doesn't count for anything as he prepares for a reunion with his old team.
We've got all the info on how to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).
Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off time
The Chelsea vs Real Madrid game is being played at Stamford Bridge, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 6.
That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for Champions League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Thursday.
How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid if you're abroad
If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.
With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Paramount Plus or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.
ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers (opens in new tab) with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid (opens in new tab)
How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid: live stream in the UK
BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, with Chelsea vs Real Madrid being shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm.
For £25 you can get a BT Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which will let you watch Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, as well as UFC and MotoGP without paying out for a full TV package (opens in new tab).
Not in the country right now? Using a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.
How to live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world
If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.
The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.
Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.
Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Thursday morning. It's being shown on Stan Sport (opens in new tab), which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
Abroad? Why not install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab).