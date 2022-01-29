How to live stream Cameroon vs Gambia and watch AFCON Quarter Final online FREE from anywhere

Free-scoring Cameroon face a Gambia team that's taken the tournament by storm in its first ever AFCON, and has developed the very useful habit of scoring late winners. Can the Scorpions do the unthinkable and sting the hosts? Keep reading for your full guide to getting a Cameroon vs Gambia live stream and watching the AFCON quarter-final online from anywhere.

Vincent Aboubakar is on fire for the Indomitable Lions, but until now he hasn't faced the best defender at the tournament - that heavily criticised Japoma Stadium pitch. Gambia will need to use the conditions to their advantage, and if they can keep things tight at the back, Musa Barrow or partner in crime Ablie Jallow may well strike the decisive blow.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Cameroon vs Gambia from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Cameroon vs Gambia kick-off time

The Cameroon vs Gambia game is being played at Japoma Stadium in Douala and kicks off at 4pm GMT on Saturday, January 29.

That makes it an 11am ET / 8am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for football fans in Australia, with the game kicking off at 3am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Cameroon vs Gambia live stream in the AFCON online FREE in the UK

Cameroon vs Gambia is being shown on BBC Two in the UK, which is free-to-air with a valid TV licence. The game kicks off at 4pm GMT, with coverage starting at 3.45pm. That means you can also live stream Cameroon vs Gambia on BBC iPlayer, which is available to watch on a number of devices, including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Cameroon vs Gambia if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer or beIN Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money.

(Image credit: Ahmet Emin Donmez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How to live stream Cameroon vs Gambia anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Cameroon vs Gambia live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on beIN Sports in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available on OTT streaming service Sling TV, which costs $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial, with beIN Sports available as a $5 per month addon.

FuboTV is a more expensive and even more comprehensive cord-cutting service that offers beIN Sports, with a subscription costing $65 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 11am ET / 8am PT on Saturday morning.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can also tune in on beIN Sports, which has a standalone streaming service called beIN Sports Connect, costing CA$14.95 per month or CA$99.95 per year. Alternatively, it's available on cable.

Fans based in Australia can watch Cameroon vs Gambia at 3am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on - you guessed it - beIN Sports, which costs costs $19.99 per month after a 14-day FREE trial.

But even better, everything on beIN Sports comes included in Kayo Sports, an incredible streaming service that shows an enormous variety of live sports, with prices starting at AU$25 per month after a 14-day FREE trial.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Cameroon vs Gambia live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Cameroon vs Gambia, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

