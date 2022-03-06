How to improve your sleep posture using just an old pillow

If you feel comfy when you drop off to sleep, but wake up with aches and pains, it might be time to address your body position when you're snoozing. We spoke to a sleep posture expert to find out why how you sleep can have a major impact on your wellbeing.

James Leinhardt runs Levitex, a pillow and mattress company, but has also spent a decade providing specialist bed solutions in healthcare. Our chat covered everything from the best pose to sleep in, to how sleep can be used for recovery, but he also revealed one trick that can help improve your sleep posture almost instantly. And all you need is a pillow.

Here is it: if you're lying on your side, stick a pillow between your knees. This helps to ensure your knees stay stacked one above the other, which is the best resting position to ensure your spine stays neutrally aligned, as in 'the Dreamer' position below. If you let your upper leg drop over the lower, as in 'the Applauder', your spine is twisted, and you're more likely to end up suffering lower back pain.

If you have wider hips – as women often do, it also helps bring the hips, knees in line from a side lying perspective, by widening the knees to a similar width as the hips.

This is not a job for your best pillow, says James. Any old pillow will do. And while you're getting used to it, you could even use your duvet folded over.

(Image credit: Levitex)

If you prefer to lie on your back, there's a trick for you too: put a pillow under your knees.

If you lie flat with your legs down, you'll notice your lower back arches up a bit. You might even be able to get your hand under it. Raising your knees slightly acts to cancel out this curve.

"By slightly rotating your pelvis and lifting your knees up a bit, a. you take the weight of your legs into the cushion or pillow beneath you. And b. you'll find that the spine straightens in that curve," explains James. "You'll find an immediate change in the tension in your lower back."