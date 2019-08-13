How to get a FREE £6 Amazon promo code

Here's a nice little offer from Amazon for UK buyers: right now you can get a £6 promo code absolutely FREE when you buy at least £50 in Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards and Gift Vouchers.

Here's how you can claim your free £6 promo code:

1. Visit the promotion page on Amazon.co.uk and click the 'Register for the promotion' button.

2. Purchase £50 worth of Amazon.co.uk Gift Cards in a single order.

That's it! Once your order has been despatched you'll receive an email within 48 hours to confirm that the promotional code has been added. The credit will be automatically applied to despatched from and sold by Amazon.co.uk. Note that the promotional credit will be visible at the checkout page, not in your Gift Card balance.

In order to qualify for the £6 Amazon promo code, you must: (1) not have purchased Gift Cards in the last 36 months; (2) click the button 'Click to register for the promotion' to see if you're eligible for the Offer, and if you are; (3) purchase at least £50 of Gift Cards in a single order on Amazon.co.uk between 1 February 2019 and 30 September 2019, 11:59PM (BST).

In the case of email Gift Cards scheduled in advance, the Gift Cards need to be delivered before 30 September 2019.

The Promo Code is valid until 15 November 2019, 11:59PM (GMT).

Order your Gift Cards here and claim your £6 voucher.