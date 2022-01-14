HBO Max deal takes 20% off monthly plans for a limited time

Watch Euphoria, Peacemaker, Matrix Resurrections and more at a discounted rate

hbo max deal
Troy Fleming

By published

HBO Max is offering customers a chance to sign up at a discounted rate of just $7.99 for the next week. Taking 20% off the standard price of the service, this is a great opportunity to try it out if you're hoping to catch the latest and greatest in entertainment.

One of the best streaming services deals you'll find this month. HBO Max offers an excellent line up of shows including Euphoria, DC's Peacemaker, The Righteous Gemstones and more.

Sign up for just $7.99 today! (Offer Ends Jan 25th)
Offering a plethora of movies, original series and so much more, HBO Max is one of my favorite streaming services at the moment. Sign up with ads for just $7.99 or go ad-free for just $11.99 right now!

While this offer is only available until January 25th, it offers new users the chance to check out just what the service has to offer without coughing up the full price. The good news is you get the lock this price in for the entire first year, meaning you save on an entire 12 months of HBO Max.

Unfortunately, the offer doesn't include access to any Warner Bros. 2021 movie premieres. A bit a bummer seeing as there's some pretty good films scheduled this year, but that's a price we're willing to pay to save 20% on the streaming service.

The 20% discount applies to both the ad-free and with-ad plans, meaning you can go ad-free for just $11.99 right now. That's a $3 savings per month and includes access to 4K UHD content as well along with the ability to download your favorite titles to watch whenever and wherever you'd like.

