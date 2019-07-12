Harry Potter Wizards Unite: everything you need to know about the augmented reality Potter game

The Potterverse is abuzz at the launch of the Harry Potter Wizards Unite mobile game, a new augmented reality title released by Niantic – that's the same Niantic that wowed the world with Pokémon Go, so let's hope the Potter version is just as enjoyable to play.

The game is now out for Android and iOS in many parts of the world, which means you can now take to the streets to track down Foundables, defeat the magic that surrounds them, and keep the wizarding world out of view of Muggles.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite

We don't have to wonder any longer about the release date for Harry Potter Wizards Unite: it's out now for Android and iOS so go right ahead and download it. It's free to play but you can buy in-app purchases along the way.

If you're still not sure about whether the game's for you, check out the official trailer that turned up before the game appeared and then the launch trailer that was uploaded when the game was released.

For more news on the Harry Potter Wizards Unite release date, keep tabs on the game's Twitter and Facebook accounts. You can also sign up for email updates via the official website for the game.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: trailers

Our first look at the game was a very brief Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer that showed a player catching a Golden Snitch. It shows off the game's central mechanic: grab Potter-related objects and animals before the non-magical Muggles of the world spot them.

Another video shows an out-of-control nimbus broomstick making its way down the motorway. Again, you can see what the game will involve, even if we don't get any shots of the actual Android or iOS app in the clip. A third teaser ramped up the expectation even more.

Now we've got plenty of clips showing off the actual gameplay too, if you want to take a peek before investing time into the game. You can enjoy the official launch trailer for Harry Potter Wizards Unite as well as see some of the real-world gameplay.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: gameplay



(Image credit: Niantic)

Our first clue to what Harry Potter Wizards Unite entails is Pokémon Go – the huge hit game involved going round real world locations, spotting and catching Pokémon using the magic of AR.

It's the same with Harry Potter Wizards Unite. You need to journey around the local area and look for "Traces" of magic that then lead you to "Foundables" – and each Foundable unlocks a 3D AR encounter through your phone.



(Image credit: Niantic)

Along the way you can of course collect extra power-ups and spell boosts to help you combat the various dark forces you're going to come across in your travels. You'll come across various collectable ingredients too for brewing potions.

There's a multiplayer aspect to Harry Potter Wizards Unite as well – you can take on Wizarding Challenges with friends, if you want to, and indeed the more dangerous battles and rarer Foundables require team play.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite (Image credit: Niantic)

"You will hone lightning fast wand reflexes, an ability to sniff out the faintest whiff of magical disorder from afar, and proficiency in advanced casting of multiple spells," explains the blurb on the official game site.

You can also have a lot of fun working on your own wizarding avatar, and the gameplay involves real characters from the books and movies as well. Early reaction to the game seems to be mostly positive – keep your eyes peeled for future app updates and expansions too.