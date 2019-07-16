Half price Amazon Prime Day PS4 deal: DualShock 4 Controller + FIFA 19 bundle

Amazon Prime Day now has mere hours to go until the deals train leaves the station, but that doesn't mean there aren't still top discounts to be bagged.
And one deal that is sure to appeal to PlayStation gamers is this heavily discounted PS4 bundle deal that partners a DualShock 4 controller with football game FIFA 19. The package is then offered for almost half price, with a 45 per cent discount applied.
Perfect for those who already own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro and have been thinking of adding an extra controller to their setup, or for those who have been waiting to play FIFA 19 with friends and family in local multiplayer.
Check out the full details of deal below:
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller + FIFA 19 | was £82.43 | now £44.99 at Amazon
Here's a very tidy bundle deal on the world's best football game and an extra DualShock 4 controller for PlayStation 4. Pre-Prime Day this bundle cost £82.43, however now it has a just shy of half price 45 per cent price cut, meaning that it is available for just £44.99.View Deal
For even more great PlayStation 4 deals, be sure to check out T3's best PS4 deals guide, which has the best prices on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles, as well as our best PS4 games guide, which is stuffed with the absolute best games to play on them today.
