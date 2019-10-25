Google Nest Mini: the Google Home Mini smart speaker upgrade

Google has announced the Google Nest Mini, the follow up smart speaker to the Google Home Mini. Highlight improvements include the Google Nest Mini's fabric covering is made from 100 per cent recycled bottles, it features a new wall mounting hole, and also boasts improved audio quality.

The new Google Nest Mini also delivers upgraded Bluetooth capabilities from 4.1 to 5.0, while the unit is 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi compatible.

In terms of audio, the Google Nest Mini delivers an improved speaker system, which is capable of pumping out two times stronger bass when compared to the Google Home Mini.

Google Nest Mini is also installed with a third mic for even better voice detection. This is also aided by a brand new dedicated machine learning chip that is capable of 1Tera ops of compute. This means more and more tasks can be handled locally by the Nest Mini, improving speed.

The Nest Mini features intercom, home doorbell, and home communication system functionality. You can directly call a Nest Mini, for example, via Google Duo.

Google Nest Mini: key facts

Cost: $49 / £49

On sale date: October 22nd, 2019

Colours: Anthracite, Light Gray, Coral and Sky Blue

T3 will shortly be reviewing the new Google Nest Mini in full, so be sure to check back in soon to get our official verdict.