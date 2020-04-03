Getting a Tesco food delivery slot just got A LOT easier

If you've recently been struggling to secure an online delivery slot at Tesco, we've got some good news for you – the supermarket giant has just made it much easier to find a date and time that suits you.

Tesco has announced it is adding slots to its home delivery and click & collect services this week, as a result of the weeks of panic buying and cyber queues created by COVID-19.

The supermarket now has a capacity of around 780,000 slots this week (that's an increase of 120,000 from two weeks ago) with another increase of 100,000 planned for the coming weeks.

This is the result of a large recruitment drive, adding more than 200 new vans and hiring an extra 2,500 drivers and 5,000 store pickers to combat the increased demand.

This should make it a little bit easier for people to secure themselves an online delivery slot, although, Tesco has asked that "those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online, so that we can start to free up more slots for the more vulnerable."

This comes after an email sent by Tesco last week, which limited shoppers to a maximum of 80 items.

The email read, "As you know, we’re currently experiencing a very high demand for our delivery and Click+Collect slots. We’re doing everything we can to increase the number of customers we can safely deliver to. That’s why we’ll be making some changes.

"From today, we’ll be capping the number of items you can add to your online basket to 80. This means that if you make a change to an existing tesco.com order or place a new order, you’ll only be able to order a maximum of 80 items. To help give everyone access to the essentials, every product will still be limited to a maximum of 3 per customer.

"To help keep everyone safe, you’ll start to see all of your orders arriving bagged. This will also limit the amount of time customers and drivers need to spend on the doorstep. We’re at full capacity for the next few weeks and we ask those who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online. This will help us to free up more slots for the more vulnerable."

