Get the Razer E100 electric scooter for cheap with up to 20% off at Amazon

Hoping to find a cheap electric scooter for the kids this Labor Day weekend? Amazon is offering a great deal on the Razer E100 that just may be what you're looking for. Now taking up to 21% off select models, Amazon's deal offers one of the best electric scooters for kids at a very cheap price.

Starting as low as $127, these deals at Amazon offers a great starter scooter for younger riders. Rated one of the best electric scooters overall and the top ride for kids just starting out, this deal is a great buy for parents looking to grab their kids a solid electric scooter cheap.

Amazon is offering discounts on a few different colors of the Razer E100, with the largest discounts going to the red model and the pink models. That said, the more popular colors are also getting discounts albeit a bit less than these two. If you want to save the most on this deal, check out the deals below.

Razer E100 Electric Scooter for Kids (Red)

Now: $127 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $32.99 (21%)

A great little electric scooter for kids, the Razer E100 features a 100 watt high torque single speed motor that rides up to 10 MPH. Built with a durable all-steel frame, it features 8" pneumatic wheels for a smooth ride on almost any terrain. The red model is receiving one of the largest discount of 21% off the price right now.

Razer E100 Electric Scooter for Kids (Daisy)

Now: $127 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $32.99 (21%)

