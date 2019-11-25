Get an amazing $350 off Google's Pixel Slate at Best Buy before Black Friday

The week you've all been waiting for has arrived: Black Friday 2019 is here and it's huge, with deals already pouring in despite the fact it doesn't officially kick off until Thursday. Everything, and we mean everything, is up for a discount this year.

T3 has spent the past few weeks preparing ourselves for the onslaught of tasty deals, assembling an expanded team to cover them all, and making sure we know where to look and when. As such, you should definitely keep refreshing our pages to find the best and brightest.

One such deal, arriving a little early, is for Google's shiny new Pixel Slate tablet, with 64GB of storage, which was announced in October 2018.

Google Pixel Slate (64GB) | Was $799 | Sale price $449 | Available now at Best Buy

If you've been paying attention you'll know that, over the past few years, Google has gotten really, really good at making stuff: smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The Pixel Slate is no exception with a great 12.3-inch screen, 64GB storage, and a whole load of power, backing ChromeOS.View Deal

The Pixel Slate is, in many ways, the equivalent to Apple's iPad Pro: a powerful tablet that can, under the right circumstances, be used as a laptop replacement. Except, Google has thought about this quite deeply and put ChromeOS on the Slate, instead of Android, meaning all of the work it has done on the Chromebook laptops comes into play here.

As such, you get a range of really useful productivity tools, most notably the entire G Suite platform, from Docs on down. For non-Google apps, you'll find Netflix, HBO, Slack, Evernote, and a load more. This thing really is stacked to the brim. Oh, and it has Google Assistant, too.

There's a lot to love here, basically. But the biggest thing of all is that you can get your hands on this laptop for $250 less than usual.