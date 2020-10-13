Dolby Atmos soundbar deal! Save $400 on this Samsung full surround soundbar for Prime Day

If you're looking for a huge home theatre upgrade among the best Prime Day deals, then your long hunt is over. Among the new Best Buy deals is 20% off Samsung's latest and greatest ultimate sound bar surround system, the Samsung HW-Q950T.

This is one big and powerful system: from the soundbar unit, subwoofer and two rear speakers, it replicated a 9.1.4 surround system, which is basically the ultimate in immersive audio. This deal is only available until the end of October 14.

• Buy Samsung HW-Q950T for $1,799 now just $1,399 at Best Buy

There are 20 speakers in total in this whole setup, mostly in the soundbar section itself, which is pretty big as a result. The bar is 48 inches wide, meaning you'll only want to use it for TVs of 55 inches and up.

Those speaker are used to both direct sound straight at your, and to bounce the sound to the sides of you, giving you that virtual nine-channel effect – though the two rear speakers also give the genuine feeling of something being behind you, of course.

Four speakers also face upwards, reflecting sound of the ceiling, to give the 'dome' of sound that Dolby Atmos is famous for.

We're still working on our Samsung HW-Q950TS review – it's that new, and yet has this great discount! But here's a sneak peek of our conclusion: "The scale of its sound is impressive, as are its surround-sound credentials. It gives a more convincing impression of overhead sound that any number of rivals, too."

The soundbar is good-looking too, finished in the Kvadrat Scandinavian acoustically-transparent cloth that's so hip with audio companies these days. It also has two HDMI inputs for connecting devices, as well as an HDMI port for connecting to your TV.

Samsung HW-Q950T | Was $1,799 | Now $1,399 at Best Buy

This surround sound system includes a big soundbar, two rear speakers and subwoofer to create elite 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos audio at home, but without the hassle of having 14 different speakers! They all connect wirelessly, so you can place them, plug the soundbar into the TV and go. It creates a truly mind-blowing level of immersion – perfect for these times where we can't make it to the movie theater.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales