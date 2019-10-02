CRAZY cheap Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire deal on Best Buy: save $120 on this multi-sport smartwatch

We highly recommend the new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro but one thing is certain: this Garmin Fenix 5X deal will make you think twice whether you want to go with latest iteration of the Fenix smartwatch series. After the release of the Fenix 6 Series we expected some price-reduction on the Fenix 5 Series but given that it's still a very competent smartwatch, we didn't think retailers will drop the price this much. Already.

• Buy Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire GPS mutli-sport smartwatch (Slate Gray with Black band) at Best Buy for $479.99, was $599.99, you save $120 – 20%

The sub-$500 price tag makes this watch an absolute bargain. Best Buy also offers finance options on the Garmin Fenix 5X, in case you wanted to spread the cost (price may vary for finance options).

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire GPS mutli-sport smartwatch, Slate Gray with Black band | Sale price $479.99 | Was $599.99 | Save $120 (20%) at Best Buy

This superb multi-sport smartwatch comes with a large 1.2" screen enclosed in a fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover and a domed sapphire crystal glass at the front. In smartwatch mode, it can last up to 12 days but even in GPS mode (a.k.a. outdoor sport-tracking mode) it will go between charges for up to 20 hours. Effectively, with moderate exercising, you are looking at not having to charge the Fenix 5X for more than once a week. All this coupled with great features, including high precision heart rate tracking, pre-loaded topographical maps, 3-axis compass and much, much more. Better get this watch for this price until you can!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 5X multi-sport watch

According to Garmin, the Fenix 5X is an 'ultimate multisport GPS training watch' and we tend to agree on this one. The Fenix 5X will track everything from running and cycling to hiking and gym workouts.

It monitors a range of advanced performance metrics which you can further analyse using the Garmin Connect app, to which the Fenix 5 connects automatically. It's also a comprehensively-featured golf watch.

The Fenix 5X is indeed a multi-sport smartwatch, for example, the Auto Climb/Run switch will track pace and distance once running in the flat and automatically switch to accumulated ascent and vertical speed once you start climbing.

Given that it is water rated for a 100 metres, you can use it for swimming and even triathlons, should you want to try yourself out in one.

Fenix 5X also does the usual smartwatch trick of delivering notifications, and it can do sleep tracking too, although some may feel it's a bit big to wear to bed.

• Buy Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire GPS mutli-sport smartwatch (Slate Gray with Black band) at Best Buy for $479.99, was $599.99, you save $120 – 20%