Cheap Samsung soundbar deal at Best Buy takes over $200 off a Dolby Atmos system

Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on Samsung soundbars thanks to March Madness, including this must-see deal on the HW-Q70T 3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS;X soundbar system.

On sale for $479.99, this deal saves over $200 on one of Samsung's best soundbars for gaming and movies in smaller home theater setups. Featuring Dolby Atmos support, experience games and movies like never before with some of the most accurate 3D sound playback possible.

Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Now: $479.99 | Was: $699.99 | Savings: $220 (30%)

Featuring 3.1,2 channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, Samsung's HW-Q70T system offers an incredibly immersive listening experience. Movies and games come to life like never before with impressively realistic 3D audio playback.View Deal

While many comparable systems only provide 2.1 channel support, Samsung's HW-Q70T takes it up a notch with Dolby Atmos and DTS;X support that brings movies and games to life like never before.

For the price, this deal is an excellent bargain on one of Samsung's latest and greatest home theater soundbars. Saving over 30% on a Samsung product is already a rare event, so nabbing this thing at $479 is a pretty solid offer – especially for what this system can provide.

If you're on the market for a new soundbar and are having trouble finding the right one, you should definitely take a look at this deal. The savings is actually worth it as well with a full $220 off it's normal price tag, seeing as Samsung rarely drops prices this much on their sound systems.

More than worth a look, this is a solid buy for anyone in need of an upgrade to their home sound system but don't want to install a full home theater audio setup.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: