Cheap Samsung deals this week on Galaxy Watch, S21, monitors, TVs and more

Discover Samsung spring event has daily deals on a range of products with different offers each day through March 27

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
(Image credit: Samsung)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

Spring is here and to celebrate, Samsung is offering daily deals on a number of its popular products. Discover Samsung kicks off on Monday March 21 and runs through Sunday March 27. There are offers on everything from Galaxy smartphones and buds to home appliances as well as special daily deals. 

The first deal is on Galaxy Watches with up to $60 off the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, plus $50 Google Play balance and up to $185 trade-in credit. Other daily deals include the 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Jet Bot+ vacuum, front-loading washer and driers, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Galaxy Z Fold 3. 

Check back here each day for new deals as they are released. We've rounded up the best deals available right now in the Discover Samsung sale below. 

Discover Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Top Discover Samsung deals

Samsung Watch 4 (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE):  was $299.99, now $239.99 at Samsung

Samsung Watch 4 (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): was $299.99, now $239.99 at Samsung
Pick up the Galaxy Watch 4 in either 44mm or 40mm and with Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. Prices start from $209.99 for the Wi-Fi-only model. Available 3/21 only.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic:  was $399.99, now $339.99 at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $399.99, now $339.99 at Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available in 46mm and 42mm sizes in black or silver, with either Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. Prices start from $309.99.

75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV:  was $2999.99, now $2699.99 at Samsung

75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2999.99, now $2699.99 at Samsung
Have your TV look like artwork when you're not using it with The Frame. Right now there's up to $300 off the 75-inch and 85-inch models plus smaller discounts on 32, 43 and 55-inch sizes.

85-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K:  was $8999.99, now $4999.99 at Samsung

85-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K: was $8999.99, now $4999.99 at Samsung
There's huge discounts on Samsung's QN900A 8K TVs. Available in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes, you can get up to 44% off the list price, with prices starting from $2999.99. you can also get the QN800A 8K model from $1999.99.

65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K:  was $3499.99, now $1999.99 at Samsung

65-inch QN800A Neo QLED 8K: was $3499.99, now $1999.99 at Samsung
The excellent QN800A 8K TV falls under $2k with these discounts. With 65, 75 and 85-inch options available. Right now there's 43% off the 65-inch model.

Jet 90 cordless Stick Vacuum:  was $649.99, now $449.99 at Samsung

Jet 90 cordless Stick Vacuum: was $649.99, now $449.99 at Samsung
Save up to 31% on Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums including the Jet 90, 75, 70 and 60 models. There are also big discounts are on the clean station bundles.

