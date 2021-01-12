Cheap drone deal at Amazon: 20% off Holy Stone's HS110D camera drone for beginners

Amazon is offering Holy Stone's HS110D camera drone for just $59.99 – a solid 20% off – for a limited time. One of Amazon's best selling drones and rated as one of the best cheap drones, this deal saves you a solid $15 on a great beginner camera drone for friends, family or even yourself.

Holy Stone HS110D 1080p RC Camera Drone Kit Now: $59.99 | Was: $ 74.99 | Savings: $15 (20%)

An excellent step into the world of camera drones, Holy Stone's HS110D drone kit offers a complete 1080p HD camera drone bundle at one heck of a price. A perfect way to try a drone for the first time without the excessive price tag.View Deal

Holy Stone offer's an excellent range of entry level to professional quality drones, with some of their best drones for beginners being the most affordable.

The HSS110D kit provides a solid camera drone that's both rugged and reliable, with a solid chassis and an array of high definition recording features regularly found in drones double the price.

FPV real time transmission and a 120 degree lens provides high definition 1080p live playback and recording. auto balance modes and auto follow modes offer precision auto-pilot controls, and an easy to use app and controller allow for a hands-on approach to recording.

The great part is that it's as simple as they come, making it easy to pick up and operate out of the box. Beginners and kids alike will have little trouble picking the HS110D up, and at $59.99 there's no better option. Holy Stone's HS110D is a solid beginners drone under $100 and only gets better with the $15 discount.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: