Cheap Amazon Echo Dot deal: get Alexa in any room for just £24.99

Since Prime Day looks like it's going to be delayed, Amazon has started on the big Echo deals early – in this case, cutting the price of the Echo Dot by half, and taking £30 off the Echo Show 5 smart screen.

The Echo Dot only tends to go down this cheap during big sale events – Black Friday and so on – so if you're thinking of getting one, now is the time.

The Echo Show 5 has also had a price cut, and £49.99 is the cheapest the smaller Alexa smart screen has ever been.

• Buy Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) for £34.99 from Amazon UK

• Buy Amazon Echo Show 5 for £49.99 from Amazon UK

Both of these smart speakers can be used to keep in touch with people inside or outside the house – the Echo Show 5 has a built-in camera for video calls to other Echo Show devices, which can be great for beating isolation.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | Was £49.99 | Now £24.99 at Amazon UK

This clever little device might not seem like much, but it's a music player, knowledge source and smart home controller all in one. It's like an Echo, just a lot smaller and cuter. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £49.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon's small smart screen can show you useful information (such as weather) on the screen, can play video, and make video calls, and acts as a regular Alexa smart speaker. It's a great kitchen recipe companion, or as a bedroom or office clock.View Deal

Amazon's Echo has been a huge hit, and the Dot has especially found favour in kitchens, offices and bedrooms, so you can ask Alexa a question or to play some music without a bigger devices taking up your space.

Teens especially have taken to it, since it makes it so easy to just request any music you want from all over the world.