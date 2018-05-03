The Anchor Cable promises to be the "last cable you will ever need". T3 goes hands on…

It's OK my friend, we know your secret shame. You should relax though as now you're among friends - there is no judgement in here. We know what it's like, you always need just one more, right? One more cable to sate that unquenchable appetite to have the slickest, most connected tech experience available. Oh we know, we know - why would you settle for vanilla cabling when aftermarket options offer so much more?

You should check out the luxe Anchor Cable

The Anchor Cable is crafted from stainless steel and offers cross device connectivity.

If you're currently in the market for a high-end charging cable for your mobile phone then you should go take a shuft at the high-tech Anchor Cable. Well, either that or watch the hype-filled official video below.

The maker of the cable describes it as "the last cable you will ever need" and, as you would expect, that sort of pronouncement definitely caught our attention here at T3.com.

We've been using the Anchor Cable here at the T3.com office for a few weeks now while reviewing various new handsets and, simply put, we have to say that we're rather impressed. We're not sure it is the last cable we will ever need, but it certainly is an attractive proposition for fans of premium cabling for sure.

The big sell here is the Anchor Cable's magnetic cross-device heads, which simply snap on to the non-USB end of the cable, thereby allowing you to use it regardless of whether your device is USB-C, micro-USB, or iOS.

This works as the head unit of the cable is made from a neodymium magnet, meaning that the magnetic gold plated connector tips attach securely, locking into place via a compact 5 pin array.

The Anchor Cable feels premium in the hand and the magnetic connector heads work well.

The cable itself has a copper wire core and is wrapped in stainless steel, measuring in at 1.2 metres (4ft) in length. According to Anchor Labs, the cable's maker, this copper/steel construction delivers an incredibly tough and long-lasting cable, with the cable capable of being bent, twisted, wrapped and more over 60,000 times without breaking and deforming.

Indeed, Anchor Labs seems so confident in its product that it offers a lifetime warranty with the Anchor Cable, too. Impressive.

While on test we tied the Anchor Cable in knots, tried cutting it with a pair of scissors, and got two people to pull it as hard as they could in opposite directions (the wound steel has a springiness that expands slightly) and the cable emerged unscathed.

We also liked the cable's minimal, sleek design, with the company's tasteful logo, fittingly of an anchor, etched onto each connector head, and also the pleasingly fast charging speed and data transfer rate delivered.

A single Anchor Cable with 3 connector heads (the package tested) retails right now for $39.00 with free postage. Bundles of the cables and heads also exist, too, for a naturally discounted price.

For more information about the Anchor Cable then head on over to its official web page.

Say hello to the "1.21 Giggawatts" Lightning Cable

Well hello! What do we have here then? That looks a bit alright!

That, in fact, is Paracable's "1.21 Giggawatts" Lightning Cable, the best looking member in a range of "premium lightning cables constructed of the highest grade materials wrapped in braided paracord ensuring durability and longevity."

Woof!

Yes, American outfit Paracable have joined the premium cable party with one hell of a debut line-up, with both Lightning and MicroUSB options that not only look killer but seem to deliver in performance and protection as well.

Capable of 2.0+ amps of charging power, which means your device charges quicker than ever, and boasting a layered construction of heavy duty wire, EMF shielding, durable copper mesh, a flexible polymer jacket and finished with super stylish paracord braiding, the Paracable range just oozes premium.

With five distinctive paracord finishes to choose from too, including Gecko, Glacier, Matrix and T3's pick of choice, "1.21 Giggawatts", the Paracable looks like a genuine contender to the king of cables throne.

At the time of writing these cables are on sale too, retailing for $23.95 for Lightning and $15.95 for MicroUSB.

Make sure you check back into the Cable Haven again soon for T3's official hands-on review.

ZUS Kevlar Charging Cable review

Following on from our earlier ZUS Kevlar Charging Cable coverage (see below), we decided to take a closer look at "the last cable you'll ever need" in an official T3 review.

The time seems right as well for this, as the cable has just become 2773 per cent funded on its Indiegogo campaign, which is really quite ludicrous when you think about it, especially considering it still has 13 days left before it finishes. People are clearly turned on by the promise of the ZUS Kevlar, however the question is, will the cable live up to the hype?

Let's find out.

What is the ZUS Kevlar?

The ZUS Kevlar by nonda is a smartphone charging cable that is available in three different varieties, USB to Micro USB, USB to Lightning and USB-A to USB-C. Each cable is 1.2 metres long (4 feet) and, crucially, is structurally reinforced with strands of Kevlar. In addition, these Kevlar-covered wires are also surrounded by layers of PVC and nylon. A single cable currently costs $17 (£11.68) if pre-ordered through Indiegogo.

What's in the box?

The ZUS Kevlar comes in a small, slim, slipcase-style cardboard box. Remove the outer sleeve and you are presented with a nonda-branded cardboard flap which, when opened, reveals the ZUS Kevlar nestled securely in a rubberised styrofoam. Remove the cable from its indentation and you are left with the charging cable, which comes with a small nonda-branded cable tie. The only other content in the box is a small slip of glossy paper - this is the lifetime warranty sheet and it details what users need to do if they wish to make a claim.

T3's hands-on report

The first thing you notice when handling the ZUS Kevlar is the refined nylon braiding that covers the rest of the cable's internal layers. Its two-tone colour patternation looks class and definitely exudes a premium look.

In terms of feel, the ZUS Kevlar feels smooth and, if we're being honest, a little waxy, with the nylon feeling soft in the hand. Despite being toughened by Kevlar, the ZUS bends and wraps with ease, and recovers from tight knots and ties super fast.

Both connectors at the ends of the cable are black, fused plastic, with a nonda logo engraved into the smartphone end and a standard USB logo positioned on the USB end. The 90-degree plug is also a really nice addition and - despite being such a simple thing - not only makes plugging it into devices in tight spaces easier, but it also just looks a lot cleaner when inserted. Plug it into a ultrabook for example, where there are no USB ports on the rear, and instead of having the USB plastic connector bulbously sticking out the side with a big loop of cable always on show, with the 90-degree connector you just have a low profile black rectangle on the side with the braided cable running parallel to the machine down the side and then out of sight.

Is it as 'ard as they say?

Yes, as videos such as this show, the ZUS Kevlar is super tough and durable. You are not going to accidently pull too hard on the cable one day and have it snap; neither is your pet going to be able to chew it to bits.

Overall thoughts

The ZUS Kevlar is a really tidy new entry in the premium charging cable market. The build quality is top notch, the price attractive (it's about twice as expensive as standard, third party cables) and - as shown in products such as the ZUS Car Charger - the whole approach to charging has been well thought through by nonda, with everyday usage in a number of environments and with a wide number of devices at the fore.

For more information about ZUS, then you can check out Nonda's official website or visit its crowdfunding campaign page. In addition, the original reveal article on T3.com can be read below.

ZUS Kevlar Charging Cable

Fresh off the back of the [Fuse]Chicken Titan cable (see below), we have another entry in the pantheon of world's toughest charging cables, with the ZUS Kevlar joining the fray.

The cable, which has already racked up $118,469 on its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, advertises itself as "the last cable you'll ever need" and boasts a lifetime guarantee.

Now while that lifetime gurantee has clearly attracted backers, it is evidently the ZUS' "Kevlar" tag that is really opening people's wallets. Kevlar, if you are unaware, is the material that is used to create bullet proof vests.

Now the ZUS obviously hasn't been designed to stop bullets, however it has been designed to be super tough and durable. This has been achieved by wrapping the various charge and data-carrying wires within the cable in super fine strands of Kevlar. These Kevlar-covered wires are then surounded by layers of PVC and Nylon to ensure a premium, tangle-free and super strong end product.

How strong is the ZUS Kevlar? Well check out this video and see for yourself:

Asides from being strong enough to pull a car, the ZUS also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. The USB end of the cable comes with a 90-degree plug, making it easy to plug in when confined in narrow spaces, while the multi-layered build means that it can be bent and warped over 15,000 times without issue (this has been TÜV certified), allowing users to manipulate it as necessary to make any connection.

In terms of connections, the cable also comes in three variants, USB to Micro USB, USB to Lightning and USB-A to USB-C.

For more information about ZUS, then you can check out Nonda's official website or visit its crowdfunding campaign page. You can also watch its promo video below:

[Fuse]Chicken Titan cable review

In case you missed it, a week or so back we ran a story here on T3.com introducing [Fuse]Chicken's Titan, a cable that the manufacturer claimed was the “toughest cable on Earth”. And, after watching its launch video, we inclined to agree with them. However, there was only ever going to be one way we could find out for sure, and that was to give the Titan an official T3 review.

What is the Titan?

The Titan is a charging and data transfer cable that is not only constructed out of industrial grade materials, but is also wrapped in two layers of flexible, high-strength steel. The cable comes in two varieties, one for iPhone and one for Android, with the cable's connectors (Lightning to USB for iPhone, MicroUSB to USB for Android) permanently sealed with a one-piece housing fused directly over the electronics and metal cabling. The cable is one metre long and costs £24.99.

What's in the box?

As can be seen in the nearby image, the Titan comes with minimalist packaging, with a plastic blister package simply holding the cable against a piece of card. Accessing the cable requires a pair of scissors or sharp cutting tool.

T3's hands-on report

The first thing you notice when handling the Titan is its cool to the touch, premium feel. That's nice, as you've just dropped £25 notes on a charging cable and, after performing a cursory internet search, that's about £22 more than a bog-standard 3rd party unit.

The Titan is also stiff, holding any position it is bent into. It's so stiff in fact that we could position our connected smartphone vertically in the air and the cable could take its weight without collapsing. What's cool though is that when we disconnected the phone, we could then wrap the ridged steel cable around our hand like a piece of rope, bending it smoothly into a coil with zero effort.

The connector covers at the end of the cable are made from white plastic, with [Fuse]Chicken's logo engraved on the USB end, and the company's name is engraved on the MicroUSB end. These connectors are rock solid and look slick, however the white plastic soon picked up small discolourations through our repeated plug-ins and storage while on test (you can see this a bit in the lead image).

Is it as 'ard as they say?

Look, while we had a good laugh watching the bods at [Fuse]Chicken take a chainsaw and sledgehammer to the Titan - and it was impressive - in reality your Titan is not suddenly going to be attacked by a deranged, chainsaw wielding cable killer. As such, the biggest piece of hardware we brought out while testing the cable's strength was a standard, as found in your tool box, hammer (the above image showing the cable supporting a 10lb weight comes from [Fuse]Chicken).

And we can confirm: repeated, modest-strength hammering, did not affect the Titan's operability or aesthetics, with the cable walking (can a cable walk?) away from the battering unharmed. For obvious reasons, we did not repeatedly smash the exposed connector ends. If you, or that deranged cable killer were to do this, then we can only presume that naturally the Titan would stop working. That is to miss the point though of the Titan, which is not to offer an indestructible product, but rather one that can withstand large degrees of punishment within the confines of a normal lifestyle.

For example, you cannot snap the Titan. Pull on each end as long as you want and it ain't going to break. You can't accidently shear, cut or fray it either. No toddler is going to cut the Titan in two while you've got your back turned. Equally, as [Fuse]Chicken highlight in their marketing material, no pet is going to play with the cable and chew it to pieces. My cat can't mistake it for a plaything and shred it with its claws.

Basically, you'd have to go way beyond the actions of normal lifestyle usage to render the Titan inoperable, and that is a success in our eyes.

Overall thoughts

It's interesting how [Fuse]Chicken have pitched the Titan, saying it is the “toughest cable on Earth”. And look, they are not wrong, it probably is the toughest. However the real reason you buy the Titan is not because it is nearly indestructable, but rather because it is a well engineered, premium product. It looks great, feels great and offers an enhanced user experience over a standard competitor.

Whether or not you prize its enhanced aesthetics, ergonomics and hardiness high enough to pick one up is something that only you can decide. As a product though, sitting in isolation, it's pretty much flawless.

For more information about the Titan, then check out its official website. The Titan is available in the UK through Amazon.

Now why not watch the Titan's ridiculous launch video again?

