Costco offers big savings year-round on a whole host of products but you might not realize that it also does some great deals on electronics. This Black Friday, Costco is offering savings across a range of TV sets, including a number of bundled extras to make the deals that bit sweeter.
The website has a range of products in its Early Black Friday Savings, which runs through November 29. There are also extra member-only savings available for those with a Costco card, so if you're planning on making a significant purchase, it could be worth signing up.
We've rounded up some of the best TV deals available on the Costco website right now. We expect there to be more Black Friday deals appearing in the next week though, so keep an eye on this page and browser through Costco's selection online.
Best Black Friday TV deals at Costco
Sony 65-inch X90CJ 4K TV: was $1499.99, now $1199.99 at Costco
Save $300 (20%) on this Sony X90CJ 4K TV and receive a free Allstate 3-year protection plan, worth $99.99.
Hisense 43-inch 4K TV: was $365, now $279 at Costco
This affordable 43-inch screen comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It uses a Roku OS and comes with a three-year warranty.
Samsung 55-inch 4K TV: was $597.99, now $579.99 at Costco
Save $18 on this 55-inch Samsung AU800D series 4K TV. Featuring HDMI 2.1 inputs, HDR 10+ and a three-year manufacturer warranty.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3499.99, now $2499.99 at Costco
Save $1000 (29%) on this Samsung 8K TV. The Neo QLED model features mini-LED technology and a stunning image quality thanks to the Neo Quantum Processor. Buyers also receive a 3-year Allstate protection plan worth $99.99.
LG 65-inch 4K TV: now $699.99 at Costco
This Costco exclusive is similar in spec to the UP800 series but adds 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making it a more future-proof solution.
