PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles aren’t the only things to keep an eye out for this holiday season. Black Friday deals are expected on gaming TVs as well, and they make for the best presents under the tree – whether you’re looking for one for a loved one or for yourself. Besides, many people already have their next-gen console by now, which means it’s time to start investing in peripherals like a 4K TV.

The best Black Friday gaming TV deals cover all price ranges as well, so you don't need to worry about spending too much. Of course, the deals themselves are already massive money-savers, with retailers like Amazon offering up to $800 off on the best gaming TVs even weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With such great discounts this early in the game, we expect even bigger savings as we inch closer to these sale events. And, we’re here to keep track of them and share those deals with you. And if you're still searching for a new console, we've also got Black Friday deals on the Xbox Series S/X and the Sony PS5.

Best Black Friday gaming TV deals

A 4K QLED gaming experience means gorgeous colors and excellent contrast, and with Samsung Q80T ’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity, you’re getting it at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and incredible HDR10+ performance. It’s a formidable 4K performer that’s just perfect for gaming, and it’s among the best gaming TVs out there. It’s fairly affordable either, asking less than $1,500 for its 65-inch model.

Fantastic picture quality and loads of PS5-focused gaming features make this 4K OLED option ideal for PlayStation 5 gamers. Of course, you’re also benefitting from those great OLED features like rich, vibrant colors and very deep blacks. There’s HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG HDR formats as well. The LG CX ’s panel isn’t the only thing that’s gorgeous here; its design is too. It isn’t the cheapest option, but it’s likely to get money-saving discounts this Black Friday.

This 4K TV might not come with the works – the lack of HDMI 2.1 port means you’re not getting that 120Hz gaming smoothness. However, it’s more than enough if you’re looking for something affordable. The Sony X900H delivers dynamic HDR pictures and is a great upscaler of lower resolution content. Best of all, it’s going to be an even better deal this Black Friday.

Budget-minded gamers will love what the TCL R635 has to offer. This 4K QLED TV is an excellent value for your money, touting a treasure trove of features like Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, THX-Certified Game Mode, and that mini-LED backlighting that delivers great contrast and high color accuracy. With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s about to get even cheaper.

LG makes the best OLED TVs out there, and its OLED BX model doesn’t fall far from the tree. It looks beautiful inside and out, with an OLED panel that delivers deeper blacks, richer colors and excellent contrast overall. Gamers will appreciate its 120fps and VRR support for games, while movie fans will love its cinematic picture quality. It won’t come cheap – although it’s not overly expensive either – but Black Friday should offer up some nice discounts.

