Best Amazon Prime Day deal for coffee lovers: last chance to get a cheap Sage Barista Express bean to cup

The Sage SES875BKS Barista Express Machine in Black Sesame no less is perfect for the coffee connoisseur. It comes packed with high-end coffee-making features, including dose-control grinding, which means you can get an on-demand custom cup of any roasted bean you like and also a £60.00 saving thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

It also boasts precise espresso extraction, which in essence means you have pinpoint control over the temperature controls. And, for fans of quality micro-foam milk then this particular Sage has production of the white stuff down to a fine-art. Finally, if you love your beans then the Grind Size deal means you have pinpoint control over your fresh coffee.

This is no 'instant coffee' pod machine, but it makes genuinely barista-quality coffee in quick time without needing much expertise on your part. This particular Sage coffee machine does expect you to get a bit involved in crafting your favourite brew, and you can really hone your skills using it, but its push-button dosing and extraction make it simple, if you prefer it simple. A great machine at a tempter of a price.View Deal

If you like to take your time over coffee then the Sage Barista Express is a machine that really grows on you. This coffee machine is designed and built to a very high standard, with fixtures and fittings that should stand the test of time.

• Sage SES875BKS The Barista Express Machine, Black Sesame at Amazon. £349.99, was £409.99, save £60.00.

