Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived: here's your essential guide

Amazon Prime Day is back, and like previous years it’s not just one day of amazing deals, there’s a full 48 hours of massive price reductions.

Globally, over the two day event Amazon says it’ll be offering two million items at a discount. That’s a lot of potential things to filter, so let T3 help you out with the best Prime Day deals and check in with us to find the most exciting and useful products on offer.

We’re also tweeting a selection of hot deals too, including some that move so fast you’ll need to click the link as soon as it appears. Make sure you follow us to get the highlights, and reminders of those lightning deals.

According to data from Adobe, it’s not just Amazon that enjoys the benefit of Prime Day either. Other retailers saw their sales last year increase by 10% as people got in the mood for bargain hunting. That explains why 47% of customers also expect other retailers to offer deals during Prime Day, which they happily do with everyone from Best Buy in the US to Currys in the UK getting in on the act.

As you might expect, this is the best time of year to buy Amazon hardware. There are great discounts on pretty much all of the company’s own devices. That means that you can get the Kindle for £49.99 or the fantastic Fire TV Stick 4K for just £26.99. There is also a fantastic bundle deal on an Echo Show 5 with a Ring Video Doorbell Wired together for just £49.99.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals by department

Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Prime Day is the ideal time to track down a bargain on headphones or earphones. They'll be some great discounts on Sony's incredible in-ear and over-ear models and we can safely say that Amazon's own earbuds will be getting a price drop too. Check the link below to see the offers.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Amazon Prime Day fitness deals

There's never been a better time to get some cheap fitness equipment. After a year of being locked inside we're all ready to embrace a bit of physical activity and hopefully get our bodies beach ready by summer. Expect discounts on big names and other essentials.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day fitness deals

Amazon Prime Day garden and outdoors deals

Prime day has arrived with the promise of some sort of summer soon after. That means that it's time to get those bits you need to really step your garden game up a level. Maybe a new BBQ, or perhaps furniture. Don't forget to grab some discounted tools too!

Browse all Amazon Prime Day garden and outdoors deals

Amazon Prime Day television deals

If you're looking for that all-important TV upgrade now is a pretty good time to splash out. Not only will Amazon have discounts from big names like Sony and LG, but with the football rumbling on and they Olympics coming soon it's the perfect time to upgrade.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day television deals

Amazon Prime Day computing deals

There's plenty of discounts coming in computing, from money off laptops through to cut-price SSDs and other upgrade goodies for your gaming PC. There's also a few sweet monitor deals on the way, check out the link to see what's on offer.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day computing deals

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Prime Day is always an absolutely cracking time to get some fun home enhancements. From LED strip lighting through to voice assistants and security cameras, there's loads of deals and discounts on offer.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Amazon Prime Day sports and outdoors deals

Whatever kind of sport or outdoor activity you're in to, there's bound to be some fantastic deals on Prime Day for you. From indoor exercise equipment, through to everything you need to run a football team, there's something for everyone.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day sports and outdoors deals

Amazon Prime Day health and beauty deals

Amazon's selection of health and beauty products is pretty remarkable, and no matter what you want there should be a good deal for you on Prime Day. From a hairdryer through to a little bit of help getting that tan looking good for summer.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day health and beauty deals

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

If you're looking to upgrade your wheezing, ancient laptop, then Prime Day might well be the time to do it. With deals available on devices from names like Microsoft, there's likely to be a bargain to be had.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day accessory deals

You know how when you really, really need a charging cable, or portable battery bank you can never find one? Well that's because you put off buying one on Prime Day. Don't make that mistake this year, and get all the accessories you need for the next 12 months.

Browse all Amazon Prime Day accessory deals

Everyone is getting in on Amazon's big day

While Prime Day is intended as a way to get people to spend their cash with Amazon, it turns out that everyone wants a piece of the action. Expect to see deals on loads of retailers over the next few days, there's a list of some of the companies we know are offering discounts below.

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles