Amazon launches same day delivery service

If online shopping isn't quick enough for you, then Amazon's new same day delivery service may be right up your street – well, you're local store anyway.

Amazon has teamed up with newspaper distributor Connect Group offer free same-day delivery to Prime customers in the UK. The service will also be available to regular customers for a £4.99 fee.

Any orders made before 11:45am will be available for collection from participating local newsagents at 4pm. Sundays are included too, but only one delivery will be made on that day.

Read more: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

If you order before 7:45pm, the package will be ready to pick up from your local newsagent at 6:30pm.

More than 500 newsagents and local stores are taking part in the launch. Amazon hasn't released a list of those stores, but we expect it to in the next couple of weeks.

You'll be able to pick from any of the participating newsagents to send your delivery to.

According to Amazon, it is planning on increasing that number over the next 12 months.

The service is similar to Amazon's current Click and Collect service. It's unclear what –if any – impact the new service will have on Click and Collect.

The news comes on the same day that the online retailer has announced plans to open a second bricks and mortar store in the US. The retailer has stayed quiet on whether or not it plans to expand the stores to the UK anytime soon.