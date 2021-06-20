Amazon devices are up to 70% off just in time for Prime Day

In an early kick off to the biggest sale of the year, Amazon is dropping some huge discounts on some of their hottest devices. With deals on Echo products, Fire tech and more, today is the perfect chance to snag an early deal before the rush tomorrow.

Shop all deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day here!

Offering some of the best Prime Day deals on devices before it even kicks off, the Amazon device deals available are must-see. With most deals averaging at 40% to 50% off right now, these are the Prime Day deals everyone is looking for.

Almost everything in Amazon's arsenal of smart tech is getting some form of discount, too. From home security and networking products like the Ring Doorbell and the Amazon eero Wi-Fi system to the ever popular line of Echo smart speakers and displays, Amazon Prime Day arrives early when it comes to the popular line of Amazon devices.

Check out some of the best deals on Amazon devices ahead of Prime Day below, or jump straight to the Prime Day home page for all of the latest offers.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals today

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

The 4K version of the Amazon's Fire TV Stick is getting a massive 50% off ahead of Prime Day. Offering over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, along with access to everyone's favorite streaming apps, this is an unbeatable offer on the ultimate streaming stick.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5

Now: $44.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $35 (44%)

Grab Amazon's most popular smart display, complete with Alexa built-in, for just under 45% off just in time for Prime Day. Control your smart home, chat with family, see the weather and more all from this nifty little device.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Now: $79.99 | Was: $149.99 | Savings: $70 (47%)

Grab Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet for almost 50% off this Prime Day, coming in at it's best and lowest price in some time. Fast, responsive and packed full of features, do everything from check emails to work in Microsoft Office, Zoom and more.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Now: $24.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $25 (50%)

The new Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker gets a chunky 50% off for Prime Day this year. Upgraded with an improved speaker, new design and added features, the Echo Dot gives your smart home room by room control and access to Alexa for just about everything you need.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto

Now: $14.99 | Was: $49.99 | Savings: $35 (70%)

Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, a hands-free voice control setup that easily hooks up to any vehicle alongside your smart phone. While you won't be able to control your car per se, you will be able to use Alexa, access apps on your smart phone, pay for gas and more!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US