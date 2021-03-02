Down, microfibre, wool? Here's how to choose the right duvet filling

When you’re hunting for the best duvets , there are so many different types to choose from, it can be a little overwhelming. So here we present a brief guide to the main types of duvet filling on the market today. There’s no one ‘right’ choice, here: it’s more about finding the right duvet filling for you personally. We’ll share the basic information you need to make your decision.

1. Down duvets

If you’re looking for something soft, flurry and traditional, then you probably want a down duvet. Down is made from goose or duck feathers, is lightweight, and for many people, offers that cosy and 'wrapped up' feel that synthetic materials just can't replicate.

Down retains heat well, which can be a positive if you tend to be cold at night and crave that warm, toasty feel. But if you run hot and cold in your sleep, or just sleep hot generally, you may end up overheating in summer.

Down duvets tend to be on the expensive side, but if you look after them properly, they’ll probably last longer than a duvet with synthetic filling. Alternatively, you can find duvets that contain a mixture of down and other feathers; these tend to be cheaper, but less soft and fluffy.

Also note that down duvets are a little more hassle than other types, as they shouldn’t be machine-washed and have to be professionally laundered.

Down duvets tend to be on the expensive side, but if you look after them properly, they'll probably last longer than a duvet with synthetic filling.

2. Hollowfibre duvets

Hollowfibre is a synthetic material, and the name comes from the large amount of space between the fibres, making the duvets breathable, and less likely to retain heat than down.

Hollowfibre duvets are more affordable than duvets with natural fillings. They can be machine washed, are hypoallergenic, and vegan-friendly. However, they normally lose their tog value more quickly than duvets with natural fillings, and therefore don’t usually last as long.

Looking for a hollowfibre duvet? We recommend the Silentnight Airmax Duvet.

3. Microfibre duvets

While microfibre is also a synthetic material, it’s strands are finer and more tightly woven than hollowfibre. The result is that microfibre duvets feel quite similar to down duvets, albeit lighter. Even high-tog microfibre duvets feel relatively light.

This type of filling a great choice if you’re looking for something that’s as soft and comforting as down, but cheaper, lighter, hypoallergenic and vegan-friendly.

Be warned though: like down, microfibre tends to retain heat, so you can run the risk of overheating in the summer if you're generally a warm sleeper.

Looking for a microfibre duvet? We recommend the Dusk Feels Like Down duvet.

4. Wool duvets

Wool is often used in duvets at the more expensive end of the market. It feels soft and luxurious, plus it’s more breathable than down, so is better at keeping your body at a consistent temperature through the night.

Wool is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, plus as a sustainable and biodegradable resource it’s better for the environment than synthetic fillings. Most wool duvets can be machine washed on a wool setting using a specialist detergent.

Looking for a wool duvet? We recommend Soak&Sleep's Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet.

5. Silk duvets

Another option if you have allergies but still want a natural filling in your duvet is silk. The feel of a silk duvet is softer and lighter than a down duvet.

Like wool duvets, silk duvets are hypoallergenic, breathable and good at temperature regulation. They also tend to be robust and durable. As you might expect, though, silk duvets are usually on the expensive side, and do need to be professionally laundered.

Like wool duvets, silk duvets are hypoallergenic, breathable and good at temperature regulation. They also tend to be robust and durable.

6. Bamboo duvets

One of the trendiest types of duvet filling right now is bamboo. You might think of bamboo as tough and jagged, but when it's processed into a duvet filling, it’s actually incredibly soft and comfy.

While they tend to be on the expensive side, bamboo duvets are hypoallergenic, lightweight, breathable and good at temperature regulation. They're also vegan friendly and generally based on environmentally sustainable farming methods. Bamboo duvets can normally be washing in a washing machine at low heat.

Looking for a bamboo duvet? We recommend the Panda Cloud Duvet.