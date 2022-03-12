20-minute dumbbell HIIT workout to torch fat and increase strength at home

What's the best way to lose fat and tone up in the shortest time possible? The answer is HIIT workouts. High-intensity interval training ramps your heart rate up quickly, making you sweat and burn tons of calories in the process. Almost every type of exercise can be turned into HIIT, but this 20-minute workout uses dumbbells only to achieve the best results.

There are many reasons to try HIIT today. As well as burning calories, HIIT can boost metabolism and is also one of the most time efficient way to cram exercise in your daily routine. HIIT is not for everyone but those who are happy to traverse the highest heart rate peaks will be rewarded with fast weight loss results and that unbeatable high of finishing an intense workout.

Adding a dumbbell to the mix makes this workout all the more efficient. HIIT workouts are awesome in burning fat and resistance training is absolutely essential in keeping the extra pounds off as it builds muscle and increases BMR. By having more muscle, you'll burn more calories even when you aren't exercising. You can use dumbbells to train your whole body (more workout links below).

Let's get going!

Lindsey's 20-minute dumbbell HIIT workout: Exercises

You'll perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest. Then, you have a minute rest and do the whole thing over again. The workout should last for 20 minutes on the dot. Feel free to follow along with the above video if you're unsure about timings.

Lindsey recommends using medium-to-heavy dumbbells for this workout. If you don't know what medium feels like for you, we recommend investing some money in a pair of adjustable dumbbells. These space-saving home weights can replace a whole set of dumbbells and enable you to switch between weight settings easily.

Alternatively, you can also use kettlebells for this workout. Kettlebells are especially well-suited for dynamic movements such as the snatch but make sure you practice the movement before starting the workout. It's paramount to control the movement of the kettlebell, so it doesn't slam against your wrist.

Here is how to split up the workout:

Lunge-Thrusters

Push Up + Single Arm Row

Burpee + Alternating Single Arm Snatch

Single Leg Deadlift + Press

Wood Chop Swing {option to add jack}

Leg Lowers + Tricep Extension

Front Back Squat Hop + Bicep Curl

Squat + Curl + Press

Lateral Shuffles

Repeat x2

