Not a typo: Massive 75-inch QLED TV is now just £599 for a limited time

You might've heard: it's Amazon's Prime Day sale (well, 'Prime Big Deals Days' – but nobody calls it that). Which means one thing: lots of decent offers on lots of decent tech.

I've been keeping a close eye on the best TVs, as there were titters that Amazon's sale would be the ideal shopping opportunity for a new panel. And, sure enough, the deals have come flooding in – with this 75-inch mega-discount the first notable winner.

Check out Amazon's Xiaomi TV deal here | or direct from Xiaomi Store

We reviewed Xiaomi's first foray into the TV market earlier this year, praising the TV F Pro for being great value for money for a QLED. And that was at full price – this discount marks it out as a far better deal, with 37% cut from the price.

Save £350 Xiaomi TV F Pro – 75-inch: was £949 now £599 at Amazon The largest of Xiaomi's 'Pro' sets, this 75-inch model gets the biggest of discounts, marking it out as the deal of deals. Amazon's offer includes free setup and haul away of your old set, if you so choose. You can even get it wall-mounted at no extra cost – so long as you provide the bracket.

You might be wondering what QLED is at this stage, too? That's a layer within the TV panel that results in a wider, more vibrant colour range – really adding to the pizzazz of what you're watching.

The backlight is what's called 'direct LED', meaning illumination from behind for greater accuracy than edge-illumination. However, as it's a VA panel type, you don't get great viewing angles – you'll want to view this set front-on for best visuals.

UK customers benefit from integrated Freely TV, which is easy to use and has all your catch-up services – including BBC iPlayer and the full UK set – without the need for any other complex kit. You can stream direct over Wi-Fi, no cable or aerial required.

I notice that Xiaomi's own store is also selling the set at the same discount, so there's a chance that the deal could extend beyond Amazon's two-day time-frame – finishing at 23:59 on Wednesday 7 October – but I wouldn't wait around to gamble.

If you're in the market for a 75-inch TV bargin, then this whopper is a mega deal.