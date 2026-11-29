Looking for a shiny new TV ahead of the Christmas holiday period?

Fortunately there are a lot on offer in the sales, including some great tried-and-tested sets.

I've been reviewing TVs for years and have scoured Amazon for the best of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to bring you three top picks.

Prices range from just £229 through to £559 for 43- through to 75-inch models, with other size alternatives also available.

Here are the top TV deals for November 2026 that are worth giving your fullest attention.

T3's Top 3 TV deals:

Save 47% (£450) Xiaomi TV F Pro – 75-inch: was £949 now £499 at Amazon The largest of Xiaomi's 'Pro' TVs, this 75-inch monster gets the biggest of discounts too. This QLED panel delivers very good value for money and with this discount it's a veritable bargain. Just don't expect the best viewing angles, given the VA panel type – so it's one to watch front-on only.

Save 47% (£200) Amazon Ember 4-Series TV – 43-inch: was £429 now £229 at Amazon Want something more affordable and smaller, but still with 4K resolution goodness? Amazon has the answer. It's not the lowest-end model in the retailer's range, as you get Ultra-HD and high dynamic range (HDR) output – just don't expect flagship brightness. Still, it's a great price, and it's fitted with an HDMI eARC port so you'll be able to upgrade with a soundbar at a later date for top sound, too.

Save 34% (£290) Amazon Ember Mini-LED TV – 55-inch: was £849 now £559 at Amazon If 43-inch is too small and 75-inch is way too big, then how about this sweet-spot 2026 telly from Amazon? The Mini-LED backlight means much higher brightness – and HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are all supported – for top pictures even in bright living rooms. Greater colour volume from the QLED tech means movies and TV shows will look super, as this Mini-LED backlight is Amazon's most accurate of its range.