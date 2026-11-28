Will Amazon's Black Friday deals get even better, or is this as good as it gets?
Should you buy now or wait?
If you're shopping Amazon's Black Friday sale, you might be wondering whether to purchase now or hold off in the hope of finding an even better price later. The good news is that Amazon's offers aren't set in stone, so there's still a chance of discovering something new before the sale comes to an end.
Amazon refreshes its Black Friday deals daily right through to Cyber Monday on 30th November 2026, the official end of the Black Friday shopping period. Whilst most of its core discounts have remained available since the 12-day event began on 19th November, the retailer has also been rotating selected limited-time offers and introducing fresh deals along the way.
That means it's worth checking back regularly, particularly as Black Friday gives way to Cyber Monday. Some offers may disappear as stock runs out, whilst new discounts could appear on products that weren't previously included.
If you've got your eye on something specific, though, I'd recommend keeping track of its price rather than simply assuming it'll get cheaper. There's no guarantee a better offer will come along, and you don't want to miss out on a good saving whilst waiting for one that might never materialise.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.