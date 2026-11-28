If you're shopping Amazon's Black Friday sale, you might be wondering whether to purchase now or hold off in the hope of finding an even better price later. The good news is that Amazon's offers aren't set in stone, so there's still a chance of discovering something new before the sale comes to an end.

Amazon refreshes its Black Friday deals daily right through to Cyber Monday on 30th November 2026, the official end of the Black Friday shopping period. Whilst most of its core discounts have remained available since the 12-day event began on 19th November, the retailer has also been rotating selected limited-time offers and introducing fresh deals along the way.

(Image credit: Magnific)

That means it's worth checking back regularly, particularly as Black Friday gives way to Cyber Monday. Some offers may disappear as stock runs out, whilst new discounts could appear on products that weren't previously included.

If you've got your eye on something specific, though, I'd recommend keeping track of its price rather than simply assuming it'll get cheaper. There's no guarantee a better offer will come along, and you don't want to miss out on a good saving whilst waiting for one that might never materialise.