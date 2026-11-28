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Amazon Black Friday Week sale LIVE: the best deals available today from tablets to toothbrushes
Amazon's big Black Friday Week sale is still on with big deals to be had on action cameras, LEGO, kitchen appliances, phones, tablets, headphones and more
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is running from 19 November to 30 November, and promises big discounts across the store. There's up to 45% off products for the home, beauty items, tech, toys and fashion, so whether you're searching for something for yourself or for some early Christmas gifting, you're in luck.
This sale isn't exclusive to Prime members like some other Amazon sales, but there will be some extra deals on offer if you are a member. Expect daily deal drops on big brands each day.
Deals are likely to come and go over the week, as stock sells out, so if you see something you like, it's best not to wait too long. Some deals, like the daily drops are limited to a certain number of items, or a time period too.
With potentially over one million deals on the site, we've put together this handy live blog to help you navigate the deals and seek out the really good ones.
Our editor's picks at the top represent our top choices, while the live updates below will highlight new deals as we find them. Keep checking back for updates, as the lists will change hour to hour.
- Browse all Amazon UK Black Friday Week deals here
- In the US? Browse all the Black Friday deals at Amazon US here
Editors pick
- 📺 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, 56% off, now £34.99 at Amazon
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags 2nd Gen (4 Pack)
was £99, now £71.78
- 🎧 Apple AirPods Pro 3 was £219 now £155.98
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £329now £208
- 📱 Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 Qi2 Charger, 58% off, now £49.99
- 💻 Apple: Mac mini M6
was £899,now £714
- 💻 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1):
was £1,099.99now £649.99
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £224
- ⌚ Garmin fēnix 8: was £699.99, now £479.99 (31% off)
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599now £349
- 📺 Amazon Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959
- 📺 Hisense: 65 Inch Canvas TV
was £1599, now £999 at Amazon
- 💍 Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off) at Amazon
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 20% off the latest Kindle 16GB
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower: was £1278, now £849 (34% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 (20% off) at Amazon
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £499,now £399
- 📺 XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K projector, was £869, now £648.99
- 🧹 Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £329.99, now £199.99 (39% off)
- 💻 Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8": was £1549, now £1099 (29% off)
- 🚜 Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower: was £1278, now £849 (34% off)
- 🔊 Sonos Sub Mini - Compact Wireless Subwoofer: was £429, now £339 (21% off)
- 💽 Denon DP29FE2 Record Player: was £179, now £99 (45% off)
- 📺 Amazon Ember 65" Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart TV: was £1149.99, now £709.99 (38% off)
More great Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Tapo time
The Tapo C645D Kit is now £114.39 – 33% off. It features a dual lens and solar power to keep your camera charged. This deal is for Prime Members only and is unlikely to last long.
9am drops not to miss
This morning there are a couple of interesting Epic Deals due to land at 9am on Amazon. The first is a Tapo security camera, which appears to be one of the dual camera systems with solar power. Plus, there's a DJI Osmo Action 4 camera kit.
Both of these appear to already be reduced, but we're expecting lower prices from 9am.
LEGO updates
There are currently 31 LEGO products showing in Amazon's Black Friday sale, from The Lord of the Rings masterpieces to child-friendly Disney Pixar Aliens. You can view all the LEGO discounts in the Amazon sale here, but we've put some of our highlights below.
Black Friday sale continues
Amazon's Black Friday Week sale continues until Monday 30 November, so although Black Friday is over, this sale is definitely not. It means there's still time to shop for the things you love, and get some big discounts. There's more Epic Prime Deal drops coming today too, landing at 9am and 5pm.
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