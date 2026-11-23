Of all the types of products that you can buy around Black Friday, there are a few that I think you should really only buy around Black Friday. That rule definitely applies to big purchases like televisions, but electric toothbrushes have long been included in it, I'd say.

Basically, if you buy a full-price toothbrush during the rest of the year, you might be mugging yourself off a little bit, since the discounts are so, so reliable in sales periods. Now that we're in Black Friday week, of course, that window is once again open.

A few years ago, I changed up my routine and swapped from an Oral-B toothbrush that couldn't hold a charge anymore to a Suri alternative. More affordable and sustainable, it crucially delivered a fortnight on a charge easily. Now, I've upgraded to the newer Suri Pro 2.0, and you should consider doing so too, given its price.

Save 23% (£20.36) Suri Pro 2.0: was £89 now £68.64 at Amazon This is a fantastic price for a toothbrush that I've found a dream to use. It lasts for ages, is really satisfying to brush with, and leaves my teeth feeling impressively shiny. Getting it for less than £70, regardless of colour, is a great little deal.

Suri rightly markets itself partly on sustainability, which is something that can't really be said of many other toothbrush giants, which rely on huge amounts of plastic and are complicated to recycle.

That problem is solved by Suri's free recycling scheme, which lets you send back used heads without paying any postage charge. Once it has them back, it'll break them down and recycle them properly, keeping them out of the system of general household recycling.

If that sort of thing sways you, you'll find few competitors coming close to matching it, but it helps that Suri's brushes are also great. The Pro 2.0 model has a pressure sensor, which is key for avoiding over-brushing, and a two-minute timer to help you give your teeth the proper amount of attention. It's slim and gorgeous to look at, too, especially when stored on the included magnetic wall or mirror mount.