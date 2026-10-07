Amazon just updated its deals 7 hours before Prime Day ends – here are 5 bargains I'd buy right now
Take a look at these last-minute savings
Prime Day has almost been and gone quicker than you could turn around, with the deals coming to an end later this evening. However, Amazon has been teasing us all day with new deals supposedly arriving at 5pm, and let's just say it's pulled through.
If you've yet to find yourself a bargain, now's the time to take a look at all the impressive deals that have popped up with just seven hours left until Prime Day ends. You might just find one after all!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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