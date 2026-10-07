Amazon just updated its deals 7 hours before Prime Day ends – here are 5 bargains I'd buy right now

Prime Day has almost been and gone quicker than you could turn around, with the deals coming to an end later this evening. However, Amazon has been teasing us all day with new deals supposedly arriving at 5pm, and let's just say it's pulled through.

If you've yet to find yourself a bargain, now's the time to take a look at all the impressive deals that have popped up with just seven hours left until Prime Day ends. You might just find one after all!