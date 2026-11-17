2026 prices mean that this surprise Kindle is the most persuasive by far
The 2024 Kindle looks like the smartest buy of them all right now
The launch of 2026's new Kindles has been quite an exciting one, and I'm writing as someone who's used every single one of them, but they've all come with one massive asterisk. The Kindle lineup has had price hikes across the board, and in its wisdom (and presumably from necessity), Amazon has also raised the prices of its older 2024 models, too.
This means that there's no longer any real difference between buying the old model or the new one from a pricing point of view, at least when everything's normal and prices are sitting at RRP. Thankfully, though, it's Black Friday next week, which means that we're already seeing some really welcome price cuts.
One of the best I've spotted so far is on the 2024 standard Kindle, a great little e-reader that keeps things simple and compact. If you missed your chance to get it for a really reasonable price in recent years, and you want to grab that opportunity now, your luck's in.
This deal on the 2024 Kindle is a doozy – it basically deletes Amazon's price rise, for now. So, you get an astoundingly capable little e-reader for the price of about seven new paperbacks. That's hard to argue with.
There are also a few variants of the Kindle to pick from in terms of colour, with the pale green model that I tested a couple of years ago being particularly choice. Plus, since Kindles are the most popular e-readers on the planet, there's a thriving ecosystem of cases and accessories to choose from.
While Amazon's own ones tend to be the slickest and best fit, you can save money by opting for a cheap third-party option and likely still be perfectly happy with your gear.
Things to know about this Kindle include the fact that it's not waterproof, and that its backlight doesn't include colour temperature options to ease your reading at night. Those features are reserved for the more expensive Paperwhite, and Amazon seems keen to keep it that way, since the same differences exist on the 2026 models.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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