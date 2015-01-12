WobbleWorks new 3D printer pen is a whole load of fun...

WobbleWorks has announced the second generation of its 3D printing pen...

You may remember the 3Doodler, which debuted in 2013 to mild approval across the tech world. Well, the 3Doodler 2.0 is a dramatic 75% slimmer, lighter and stronger than its predecessor, according to its creators. But the functions are all pretty much the same, apart from a new double-click control which allows for continuous drawing.



Debuted at CES, the pen allows users to draw plastic structures in the air using ABS or PLA plastic filament. It works by heating the plastic then rapidly cooling it, and all it needs is some charge to get up and running.



New accessories have been announced too, including a pedal for sewing-machine style operation, a stand, and a “jet pack” which is a portable power pack and therefore not nearly as exciting as it sounded.



An educational bundle has also been launched for keen schools, which will include 12 pens, lesson plans, accessories and lots of plastic.



The toy company funded the new project on Kickstarter, proving its popularity by raising a total of $262,000 (£170,000) in the first 24 hours.



The original project was also funded on Kickstarter back in 2013, and raised $2.3m (£1.5m) in total for the device that can draw architectural models, braille and even clothes. The new 3Doodler 2.0 is expected to be available from April.

By Beth Gault