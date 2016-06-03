Gear Fit 2 and Gear IconX: what's worth knowing about Samsung's new fitness tracking gadgets

Samsung has revealed two new fitness trackers - theGear Fit2 and the Gear IconX.

The Gear Fit2 is a cool tracker with a Super AMOLED curved touchscreen - an update of the original Gear Fit, it's pretty much a smartwatch and there's a heart rate monitor as well as GPS. The Gear IconX (see what they did there) are wireless earbuds that give audio feedback as you go. It doesn't have GPS, but it does have a 4GB audio player that works separately to your phone.

The Gear Fit2 will be available beginning June 10, 2016 and the Gear IconX will be available beginning in Q3 2016.

Gear Fit2 touchscreen fitness tracker - it's almost a smartwatch!

1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved display with a 216 x 432colour touchscreen for fitness monitoring, or checking and responding to text message notifications

Suported notifications include texts, email, apps and calendar

Embedded GPS and heart rate monitor sensors for accurate data tracking of activity. There's also a barometer

With the Auto Activity Tracking feature, you won't have to manually activate the sports band - whether running, walking, cycling, or using a rowing machine

Enables easy transfer of fitness data between Samsung's own S Health app and other select fitness apps, and provides 'Step Challenges,' for 1:1 competitions with your friends

The standalone music player isn't dependent on a connected mobile device. It has 4GB of storage on board and you can use it with Bluetooth headphones (the band is Bluetooth 4.2 compatible).

The weight clocks in around 28g

it's available in small and large and black, blue and pink.

It's IP68 certified, so can withstand 30 minutes in water up to 1.5 metres deep

It's compatible with Android phones - 4.4 and up and is based on Samsung's own Tizen OS

Gear IconX wireless earbuds - it doesn't need to be tethered to your phone to play music

Provides a lightweight, secure and comfortable fit with three different sizes of eartips and wingtips

It's activated by simply placing the earbuds in your ears

Enables tracking of fitness data such as distance, speed, duration, heart rate and calories burned, and easily syncs with Samsung's S Health app

Includes a Voice Guide feature that provides instant voice feedback on the user's workout progress and provides a standalone music listening experience

With Bluetooth capability (4.1) and 4GB of internal storage you can simply tap or swipe the earbuds to control the music (this doesn't need to be connected to your phone to operate)

The earbuds weigh in at just 6.3g each and are 52g when in the case.

As you'd expect, there's a mic for answering calls when it's tethered to your Android 4.4+ phone via Bluetooth

Battery life clocks in at around an hour and a half

Liked this? Why not read our guide to the best fitness tracker?