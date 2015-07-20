Super-light Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 revealed, two sizes available

Next-gen tablet also features AMOLED display

By

After reportedly missing its rumoured June release, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 has finally graced us with its presence.

Samsung has announced two versions of the flagship slate – 8-inch and 9.7-inch. The duo are the successors to last year's acclaimedGalaxy Tab S 8.4and10.5tablets.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review: the one true iPad alternative

The main selling point is the thickness - both Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablets are just 5.6mm thick and weigh 389grams and 265grams respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 will carry an 8-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1,536 x 2,048 pixel resolution. The Tab S2 9.7, meanwhile, will apparently feature a 9.7-inch screen with the same resolution.

A 64-bit octa-core Exynos 7420 processor features as well as3GB of RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera and 32 or 64GB of storage as standard (expandable to 128GB with microSD).

