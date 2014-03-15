Nokia Refocus available to all WP8 Lumias

Nokia's Refocus app has been made available for all Lumia smartphones running Windows Phone 8 following positive customer feedback.

A blog post by Nokia revealed the news about Refocus – a camera app that lets users play with the focus after a picture has been taken.

"As we have seen with the great imaging apps like Nokia Camera before, lots of people have been asking for it and we responded", says Nokia Refocus Lead Program Manager Jens Eggert.

"You spoke, we listened. Now anyone that owns a Lumia can enjoy the power and creativity of Nokia Refocus. It's another great example of how the Lumia you own today, keeps getting better".

The Nokia Refocus app has been well received by users achieving 4.5 stars out of 5 from 334 reviews on the Windows Phone app store as of Friday morning.

New high-end devices such as the Samsung's Galaxy S5, and the Sony Xperia Z2 from have similar applications.

Initially Refocus was only available for top range PureView devices such as the Nokia Lumia 920 and Nokia Lumia 1020.

Nokia Refocus is available to download from the Windows Phone Store.