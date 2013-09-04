Alcatel One Touch Hero 6-inch smartphone unveiled

The Alcatel One Touch Hero is not only the company's flagship smartphone but it also looks set to take on the impending Galaxy Note 3 and the Xperia Z Ultra

Alcatel has unveiled their Alcatel One Touch Hero, a 6-inch 'phablet' which boasts a Full-HD display and a range of truly comprehensive accessories including a revolutionary E-Ink cover.

Normally renowned for making budget phones Alcatel has done a complete 360 with the One Touch Hero boasting some seriously flagship specs including a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 13MP camera and a stylus for the 6-inch Full HD display.

Going arguably a step further than even Samsung and LG have with their smartphone accessories for the Galaxy S4 and the LG G2, Alcatel are offering two unique covers for the One Touch Hero.

The first blends notifications with Wireless Charging letting you see important notifications along with the time thanks to embedded LEDs placed on the outside of the cover. Flip it over and it will act as a wireless charging case sending power through to the smartphone.

The second is actually a full E-Ink display built into the case letting you read books, magazines and web pages drastically cutting down on battery usage and also releiving the chance of eye strain by looking at a bright display for long periods.

The One Touch Hero also comes with wireless mirroring letting you send content up to a HDTV via a compatible dongle. Of course if you don't have a HDTV to hand then Alcatel has also announced a Pico Projector stand which lets you display your content on a 70-inch projected screen.

There's no word on a release date or pricing for the One Touch Hero but with devices like the Galaxy Note 3 and the Sony Xperia Z Ultra becoming more and more popular we can't imagine you'll have to wait long to find out.