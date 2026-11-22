Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Robert Pattison has recently been announced as the next James Bond. While many people are speculating what kind of Bond he’ll be – serious and brooding like Craig or lighthearted and funny like Moore – I’ve been left with a much different question… What watch is he going to wear?!

Alongside the tuxedos, martinis and fast cars, one thing that James Bond is rarely seen without is a luxury watch on his wrist. But Pattinson in the announcement picture is notably seen without a watch (or at least it's hidden by his cuff as he points a gun at an unknown enemy).

As the announcement is extremely fresh, and there’s no official date for when a new Bond film will be released, there’s also no news about any other cast or – most importantly – what timepiece he’ll be sporting. But I’ve done some research and have a couple of predictions for what Pattinson could be seen wearing as the next Bond.

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Starting off strong, I’d say Pattinson as Bond is likely to be seen wearing an OMEGA watch. As the official watch partner of the James Bond film franchise for over 30 years, it only seems right that the next Bond will have an OMEGA up his sleeve – see our round-up of best James Bond watches for more details.

In October 2026, OMEGA launched two new Seamaster watches, one of which was inspired by a villain for the first time . Alongside the Spectre watch, OMEGA also debuted the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Edition available in two versions – blue and steel or blue and platinum gold.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

Measuring 42mm, the watch has a stainless steel case with a grade 5 titanium ring on the uni-directional bezel. The dial is made of blue aluminium and is powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement which gives the watch 55 hours of power. It’s complete with a mesh bracelet and a 007 gun barrel decoration on the caseback.

I really like this watch and think it could be a great pick for Pattinson to wear as the next Bond. Maybe I’m reading into things but the week Pattinson was announced, OMEGA posted the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Edition on its Instagram. It’s likely a coincidence, but I’d be excited to see this watch or an upgraded version of it potentially making its way onto our screens.

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But what about Pattinson himself? Of course, the costume department will have the biggest say in what watch Bond wears but Pattinson is actually rarely seen wearing watches. He’s been quoted as saying he doesn’t tend to like wearing them, and he prefers thinner watches and leather straps.

However this year, Pattinson was announced as the global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre, and was seen wearing the JLC Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar on many red carpets. Despite being ultra-thin, this watch has a lot going on with its four subdials that display the day/date, year, month and a moonphase complication. Could this be a contender, too?

Nothing has been said or really rumoured yet, so these are my two ‘predictions’ for what the next Bond watch might look like. I’ve been a Robert Pattinson fan since his days in Harry Potter and Twilight, and as a Bond movie fan, I’m excited to see where he’ll take the character – and if my amateur sleuthing was anywhere near what the actual watch will be!