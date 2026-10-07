OMEGA’s new Seamaster watch marks the first time its paid tribute to a James Bond villain

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA celebrates James Bond Day with four new Seamaster watches, including a villain-inspired timepiece. The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m Spectre Edition is made from stainless steel with a black ceramic ring and dial, while the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond Edition is made from titanium and blue aluminium.

In celebration of James Bond Day which took place on 5th October, OMEGA is paying tribute to the famous fictional spy with four new editions of its Seamaster watch . For the first time ever, OMEGA has made a watch dedicated to Spectre, Bond’s biggest rival – and it shows that rooting for the villain is much more fun!

OMEGA is the official watch partner of the James Bond film franchise, and it has been for over 30 years. Many of its watches are worn by James Bond and other characters, and now, OMEGA has introduced a watch for the villains, and I think it might be my favourite Bond-inspired timepiece yet.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m Spectre Edition measures 42mm, and is crafted from stainless steel. It has a uni-directional bezel with a black ceramic ring and diving scale, which gives the watch a matte black look and rugged grain-like texture.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The black grained finish is included on the dial, and features white bar and circular hour markers, and rhodium-plated, skeletonised hands. The hands and indexes are filled with white Super-LumiNova – as is the small dot at 12 o’clock on the bezel – which makes the minutes hand glow green while the hour and seconds hands show in blue.

Powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement, the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m Spectre Edition has 55 hours of power reserve. It can be seen via the caseback which has a black Spectre logo overlapping it. The Spectre design also forms part of the movement’s rotor.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m Spectre Edition is finished with a brushed metal bracelet, and is priced at £7,200. The second version – which can only be bought in a limited edition set alongside the first version of the watch – is the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m Spectre Edition ref. 210.83.42.20.01.001 .

The second Spectre OMEGA Seamaster has a 42mm platinum-gold case. It has the same features as the first, including the movement and black dial and bezel case, but the dial is made from 18K white gold, including the hour markers. The dial has a dark grey PVD gradient overlapping it which gives it a Spectre-inspired tentacle pattern.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the caseback is a gold Spectre logo, and the watch is finished with an alligator leather strap. The boxset is limited to 77 pieces and is priced at £75,300.

As Bond’s watch partner, OMEGA couldn’t leave out the titular character, and so it also introduced two new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond Edition watches. Measuring 42mm, the watch is crafted from stainless steel, featuring a grade 5 titanium ring on the uni-directional bezel.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond Edition has many of the same features and movement as the Spectre Edition, except the dial is made from blue aluminium. The caseback has the 007 gun-barrel decoration printed on it, and the watch is finished with a mesh bracelet. It’s priced at 7,200.