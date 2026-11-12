One of Casio's most underrated G-SHOCK features has returned in a rugged new digital watch, and it's already 50% off just three months after its £100 debut

Casio has been on a roll with its G-SHOCK releases this year, but you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to get an interesting watch from the Japanese manufacturer. Despite being only three months old, Casio has already slashed the G-SHOCK GD-350S-1’s price by 50%, down to just £50!

The watch launched in August 2026, and as well as being as durable as any of the brand’s models, it also has some surprisingly useful features, including a vibration alarm that's relatively uncommon among traditional G-SHOCKs.

Save 50% Casio G-SHOCK GD-350S-1: was £100 now £50 at casio.com This rugged digital G-SHOCK features vibration alerts, 200-metre water resistance, five daily alarms, a dedicated countdown timer button and an estimated five-year battery life. Its oversized resin case, distinctive submarine radar-inspired display and red detailing give it a bold, unmistakably G-SHOCK appearance.

While most conventional digital watches rely on audible alarms, the GD-350S-1 can also vibrate against your wrist when a timer expires or an alarm goes off.

It has a dedicated button to start the countdown timer, and the watch also offers world time across 35 time zones, a stopwatch and Casio's Super Illuminator LED backlight.

The shock-resistant resin case measures a substantial 53.4 × 50.8mm and is 18mm thick, so it's certainly not designed for smaller wrists. However, it weighs a manageable 75g and features shock absorbers on the case back.

Better still, the replaceable CR2032 battery is rated to last approximately five years, making this a refreshingly low-maintenance alternative to a smartwatch.

Reviews on Casio's website are overwhelmingly positive, albeit based on a relatively small sample of ten customers.

One five-star reviewer describes the watch as "STUNNING" (all caps, of course), while another praises its straightforward design, calling it "Simple, classic, and durable" and their new favourite everyday watch.

The enthusiasm extends beyond Casio's website. G-SHOCK collectors on Reddit have also been discussing the £50 discount, with several describing the watch as a bargain at its reduced price.

Of course, the GD-350S-1 won't track your heart rate, count your steps or display smartphone notifications. But if you're looking for a durable, functional digital watch that can withstand years of everyday punishment, there's a lot to like here.

And at half its original price, just three months after launch, it's an especially appealing proposition.