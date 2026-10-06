Amazon had hinted that its October Prime Day sale would be littered with TV discounts and, sure enough, here we are with some great cut-price options.

I've been reviewing TVs for many years and will be scouring Amazon's listings for its two-day sale – running Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 October – to scout out the best buys.

Whether you're after a big screen, or something smaller and more affordable, there's something here for everyone – with my 'Top 3' pick highlighted below.

Byeond that I'll be posting live updates of additions that have appeared in the sale also worthy of your consideration. Happy Prime Day shopping!

T3's Top 3 picks in the Prime sale:

Save £350 Xiaomi TV F Pro – 75-inch: was £949 now £599 at Amazon The biggest of Xiaomi's 'Pro' sets, this 75-inch moster gets the largest of discounts in Amazon's sale, marking it out as the deal to beat if you want a supersize screen. Amazon's offer includes free setup and removal of your old set, if you so choose – which would normally cost a bunch extra. You can even get it wall-mounted at no extra cost – so long as you provide the bracket. This QLED panel delivers very good value for money and with this discount it's a veritable bargain. Just don't expect the best viewing angles, given the VA panel type – so one to watch front-on only.

Save 47% (£200) Amazon Ember 4-Series TV – 43-inch: was £429 now £229 at Amazon Want something more affordable and smaller, but still with 4K resolution goodness? This is the Amazon model you're looking for! It's not the lowest-end model in the retailer's range, as you get Ultra-HD and even high dynamic range (HDR) output here – just don't expect it to deliver flagship performance. Still, it's a great price, and as it's fitted with an HDMI eARC port you'll be able to upgrade with a soundbar at a later date for a more accomplished home cinema setup on the cheap.