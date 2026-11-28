Live
Best Apple Cyber Monday UK deals LIVE: iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more
Apple's top kit at lower prices in the Cyber sales
Now we're at the tail end of Black Friday week, we move into Cyber Monday deals as the weekend leads to a close (that's officially 30 November this year), with the best Cyber Monday deals now in full swing.
Apple is one major brand of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are looking for solid discounts instead, frankly. Which is precisely why you're here.
I've been covering consumer tech for approaching two decades, so I know which UK retailers to focus on when it comes to finding good deals. On this live blog page, I'll be collating top Apple kit that's available at lower prices – so follow along for top deals.
Biggest Cyber Monday sales
Best Apple AirPods deals
Update 26th Nov: They dropped in price once again, by a further £9, taking these AirPods to a new price low!
The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit.
These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.
Best Apple iPad deals
Update 26th Nov: Another unexpected dip, with a further £39 cut from the asking price, taking it to a new low!
Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The now over-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is most welcome.
It's for the 128GB model, which now offers the biggest discount of the lot. The other storage variants are also cut-price, but not by quite as large a percentage as the entry model. Have a browse on Amazon's page to see what best suits your needs.
Best Apple iPhone deals
Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year.
Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.
Best Apple MacBook deals
As with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50 – and even more if you're a paid member.
It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price. You can only select Silver or Sky Blue models though.
Best Mac deals
Although it's the brand new M6-toting model from 2026, the current Mac Mini has a rare and considerable discount over on Amazon.
Its price had already dropped in the days preceding Black Friday, but the event proper saw the price drop further – then again on Saturday, making it the cheapest ever for the 16GB / 256GB model.
LIVE: Latest Updates
You are the one, Neo
Apple's entry model in the MacBook world, the Neo, was revealed earlier this year – but production pressures (i.e. the price of memory right now) saw the cost increase.
That's why it's nice to see a model drop in price, offering solid value for those who want a MacBook that's still capable, just not mega-powerful, while saving a chunk of cash.
Accessories magic!
For the sake of ergonomics, bag yourself an official mouse from Apple for greater daily working comfort. Yes, you still need to turn it upside down to charge it, but it looks great, functions superbly, and it's got a great discount as part of the sales.
Compatible with the iPad Pro (M4 onwards), iPad Air (M2 onwards) and iPad Mini (A17 Pro onwards), the Pencil Pro has squeeze gesture control, so you can easily pinch it to load new palettes. It's great for budding artists – and now much cheaper than full asking price.
Also available from: John Lewis | Currys | Argos
Apple's official event runs through Monday 30 November
If none of these highlights and blog posts catch your attention, however, then perhaps an Apple Gift Card has more appeal?
That's how Apple runs its official promotion, offering redeemable cards – at Apple, though – from £20 to £240, depending on the value of your purchase.
Refurb worthy
If you're looking to save those pennies and pounds, then buying professionally refurbished kit is an option. Our favourite reseller, BackMarket, is also in on the Black Friday action – offering a further 5% discount on some items.
You'll need to find an eligible product, such as this last-gen iPad Air (2025) with M3 processor, then use code 'BF5' to obtain the lower price. It's a whole lot cheaper than buying new – and from a certified reseller. Certainly a sensible consideration.
Let's play tag
The latest-generation AirTag has never been cheaper (its price dropped again for Black Friday), so if you're looking to track and locate your valuables, then it's a great option for Apple users. The twin pack also holds the same value proposition, if you need more than one.
Check out the deal on Amazon:
was £29, now £19.89
Maxing out
There's a great deal on the AirPods Max 2, too, now that Amazon has dropped the price by a further £25. The sought-after over-ears are cheaper than ever before – and available in a bunch of colour options, too.
Check out Amazon's AirPods Max 2 deal:
was £499.99, now £449
Argos has a big XDR offer
The second monitor to appear in this live blog, Apple's 27-inch monitor is super-bright, super-sharp – and on a super deal at Argos right now. I've not seen it anywhere else for as little, with 20% off the list price.
You may have to find a Sainsbury's store for collection, however, as my basket says that shipping is unavailable – but that I could drive to store with a pre-order.
Check out the deal at Argos:
was £2999, now £2399.10
A stream dream
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Let's not forget about one of Apple's biggest money-spinners: its streaming service. It's arguably the most consistent and high-quality of the main options, with some truly fantastic shows – and a super half-price discount for 6 months in the sales.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.