Now we're at the tail end of Black Friday week, we move into Cyber Monday deals as the weekend leads to a close (that's officially 30 November this year), with the best Cyber Monday deals now in full swing.

Apple is one major brand of interest, of course, and while the company's official stance is to offer Apple gift cards for eligible purchases, most people are looking for solid discounts instead, frankly. Which is precisely why you're here.

I've been covering consumer tech for approaching two decades, so I know which UK retailers to focus on when it comes to finding good deals. On this live blog page, I'll be collating top Apple kit that's available at lower prices – so follow along for top deals.

Biggest Cyber Monday sales

Best Apple AirPods deals

Save 29% (£63.02) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon Update 26th Nov: They dropped in price once again, by a further £9, taking these AirPods to a new price low! The highest-spec AirPods in-ears that you can buy, the latest Pro model delivers super active noise-cancelling (ANC) and a comfortable fit. These haven't ever been discounted more deeply than this Black Friday sales week – with Amazon by far the best place to buy at the moment.

Best Apple iPad deals

Save £129.01 Apple iPad Air 13-inch (128GB): was £949 now £819.99 at Amazon Update 26th Nov: Another unexpected dip, with a further £39 cut from the asking price, taking it to a new low! Discounts on iPad products tend to come few and far between, but as this deal proves, they do exist. The now over-£100 cut from the latest 13-inch iPad is most welcome. It's for the 128GB model, which now offers the biggest discount of the lot. The other storage variants are also cut-price, but not by quite as large a percentage as the entry model. Have a browse on Amazon's page to see what best suits your needs.

Best Apple iPhone deals

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis Some love it, others don't. Either way: Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone certainly turned heads when it was revealed last year. Now it's not only thinnest-ever, it's also cheapest-ever, thanks to a John Lewis discount that cuts almost a third from the original asking price.

Best Apple MacBook deals

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air 13 (16GB / 512GB): was £1,299 now £1,149 at AO.com As with iPad, Apple's MacBooks also rarely see notable discounts. But this deal at AO undercuts its key competitors by a further £50 – and even more if you're a paid member. It's for the souped-up MacBook Air 13-inch, replete with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, so has the goods to last you for years to come – without needing to pay full price. You can only select Silver or Sky Blue models though.

Best Mac deals